Tyler Warren Already Go-To Target for Colts
The Indianapolis Colts beat down the Miami Dolphins to end their snide of losing the season-opener every year since 2013 by a score of 33-8.
Notable aspects to take away from Indy's dominant win are the performance of quarterback Daniel Jones, the impressive execution of Shane Steichen's offense, and Lou Anarumo's effective defensive scheme.
However, the performance of rookie tight end Tyler Warren in his NFL debut cannot be ignored.
Upon the Colts selecting Warren with the 14th-overall pick in this year's NFL draft, the immediate assumption was that Indy's tight end production would improve after a disastrous 2024 season from the position.
Last season, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory, and Kylen Granson (Philadelphia Eagles) accumulated a miserable 39 catches for 467 receiving yards and a duo of touchdowns.
While this stat line isn't too bad for a single starting tight end, it's a disgusting metric for four players operating at the position. Also, Granson led the way with 14 catches, showcasing that no one Colts tight end took over last year.
This is precisely why Indy needed a breath of fresh air and talent at the position. Penn State's Warren looked like a generational player at the position during his 2024 Mackey Award campaign with the Nittany Lions.
During Warren's last year in the NCAA, he was otherworldly, putting up a ridiculous 104 catches for 1,233 receiving yards and 12 all-purpose touchdowns.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Given how bad Indy's tight ends were last year, the pressure on Warren to be better than this wasn't necessarily astronomical. Even if Warren were to put up a season of 40-plus catches for around 500 receiving yards and about 4-5 touchdowns, that's a solid year for a rookie tight end.
However, Warren's first game in a Colts uniform was incredible against Miami.
Warren secured seven catches on nine targets for 76 receiving yards. His targets and catches also led Indianapolis on the day; Warren also threw key blocks in the ground attack and was even utilized as a fullback out of the backfield.
Warren couldn't have had a better debut and looked every bit like one of the biggest pieces of Steichen's offense. If this is the type of performance that Indy is going to get from Warren this year, he'll be on track for a fantastic rookie year.
It's just one game, but Warren exhibited veteran-like qualities against the Dolphins on Sunday. This is exactly what the Colts offense needs from the tight end position, and it will only open up opportunities for other players.
Names like Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Jonathan Taylor will have an easier time operating against opposing defenses that respect Warren's capabilities on the field.
It will be interesting to see how Warren performs against a more talented Denver Broncos defense in Week 2.