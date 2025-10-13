Tyler Warren Building Serious Rookie of the Year Momentum
The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Arizona Cardinals in a close battle at Lucas Oil Stadium. This was a complete team victory from Indianapolis, but one name stood out once again, who has helped the Colts establish a 5-1 record.
It's not quarterback Daniel Jones, and it's not running back Jonathan Taylor, but rather, rookie tight end Tyler Warren. The former Penn State Nittany Lion has already become a staple of the Colts' offense, and he's just six games into his young career.
Warren has played so well that he must be considered as one of the top talents to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Below are the top six names to win the honor, via FanDuel.
- QB Jaxson Dart | -140
- RB Ashton Jeanty | +600
- WR Emeka Egbuka | +600
- TE Tyler Warren | +900
- WR Tetairoa McMillan | +1000
- RB Cam Skattebo | +1500
Through six games, Warren has caught 29 passes for 370 receiving yards and three all-purpose touchdowns (two receiving, one rushing). Warren has also been a catalyst in the ground game, serving as a skilled blocker.
Warren is an all-around star for the Colts, and he's just a rookie. Through his short NFL tenure, he's averaging 4.83 catches, 61.67 receiving yards, and 0.5 touchdowns per game.
If Warren continues this trajectory, he'll finish the season with 82 catches, 1,048 receiving yards, and around eight overall touchdowns. If Warren can notch these types of numbers, it will be hard to deny him as the best overall rookie.
The biggest obstacle for Warren obtaining rookie of the year honors is his position. Jaxson Dart has made just three starts, and Ashton Jeanty has had one impactful performance. Emeka Egbuka has the biggest claim outside of Warren to earn the hardware.
Warren has quickly become a go-to option for Jones and leads the Colts through six games in catches. Given that the Colts have names like Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs as pass-catchers, this is even more impressive that Warren has secured this many of Jones' passes.
Warren isn't showing any signs of slowing down and is only getting better with experience. It also helps that Shane Steichen's scheme fits Warren perfectly. Warren isn't just making plays in-line, but also in the slot and out of the backfield.
The likelihood that Warren secures the Offensive Rookie of the Year honor is slim, but it's not due to his on-field efficiency. The reality is that the league values quarterbacks, running backs, and wideouts far more than any other position, whether offensive or defensive.
However, Warren is playing so well that it will be difficult to deny his chances, and his odds may tilt if Dart or Jeanty start to wilt at all. However, Egbuka has been a force of nature and might be a lock if he continues his reign of terror to defenses.
Warren looks like a 10-year veteran of the league, not a rookie learning the ropes of the NFL. If this type of momentum can continue to follow the dynamic playmaker, he'll finish this year as arguably the top tight end in the league.