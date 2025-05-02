Colts' Rookie Given Massive Prediction for Year One
With the Indianapolis Colts' first-round pick in this year's draft, Chris Ballard and the team's front office landed on the simple choice of Tyler Warren at 14th-overall, effectively proving the bundle of mock projections correct in their pre-draft assessments, and filling a much-needed hole on the offensive end that resided for many years.
Warren, who actually ended up as the second tight end off the board, will be primed to be a solid piece of this offense. As an in-line weapon that can provide impact as a receiver and a blocker, the Colts and head coach could be preparing for some big plans to involve their rookie in a big way for his first year in the fold.
And in the eyes of some, perhaps Warren's impact could not only be immediate, but also some of the best in the NFL.
When stacking up which rookies will have the best year one impact, Warren came in with the sixth-best outlook in the entire class according to Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick, largely due to the immediate role that could be in play for a lacking tight end position.
"The Colts’ tight end room finished 2024 ranked last in receptions, second to last in receiving yards and tied for second to last in receiving touchdowns. Enter Warren, who’s physical, sure-handed, versatile and enough of a playmaker in space to warrant screens and quick passes. Warren alone revitalizes the tight end position in Indianapolis, and the No. 14 pick figures to be a common target for either Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones."
Ahead of Warren reside only five names: Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter, Ashton Jeanty, and Tetairoa McMillan– some strong company for the Colts' own, providing even further confidence for the Colts' top pick off the board.
While rookie tight ends tend to take a bit of extra time to develop into their own at the next level, for a talent like Warren, who joins an offense needing strong production at the position, there's reason to believe the Penn State product could be an exception to that.
We know that it's possible in cases like last year's Brock Bowers, and it's not to say that Indianapolis will be in for that level of play, but the Colts can give him they keys as a primary target in this offense's arensal if he makes a big impact early in camp and pre-season and try their hand at their own version of a standout rookie tight end.
Warren led his team at Penn State in receptions, yards, and touchdowns as a focal point in their pass catching core. That level of dominance won't come as easily for him at the NFL level, but with the versatile tools to elevate as the best talent as his position in the class, keep an eye on his chance to surge onto the scene as early as next season.