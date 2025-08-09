Colts' Tyler Warren 'Might Become the No. 1 Target' for QBs
Indianapolis Colts quarterbacks can use all the help that they can get in 2025.
Whether it's Anthony Richardson trying to smooth out some of the sharp edges in his game or Daniel Jones looking for his comfort zone, the pair needs their pass-catchers to step up.
Dan Parr of NFL.com agrees, which is why he's listed rookie first-round tight end Tyler Warren as the Colts' most pivotal rookie.
"If the Colts can’t get something at least resembling average quarterback play from Anthony Richardson and/or Daniel Jones, it’s going to be a long year in Indianapolis, but Warren is the type of player who can make life easier for his passer," Parr wrote. "In fact, he (Warren) might quickly become the No. 1 target for the team (and one of the best tight ends in the league) if he keeps wowing us with one-handed grabs."
"To give you a better idea of what he’s capable of, NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah described Warren as similar to Rob Gronkowski, 'in a lot of ways' this spring," Parr continued. "The Penn State product provides an element Indy sorely lacked in 2024. Colts passers had a league-low 52.5 rating when targeting tight ends last season, per Next Gen Stats (the next-lowest mark was 77.4). Warren's ceiling might be limited by the squad’s QB questions, but a strong rookie year from the No. 14 overall pick would provide a dose of optimism."
Warren has made a strong impression on the Colts since he arrived at the start of rookie minicamp. He stood out, almost as if he were playing a different game from the rest. That didn't change much in OTAs, veteran minicamp, training camp, and now in the preseason, as Warren has routinely been a safety valve for Richardson and Jones to target throughout practice. It's not uncommon to see Warren come down with five or six catches during live team drills from both quarterbacks.
In the Colts' preseason opener on Thursday against the Baltimore Ravens -- Warren's in-game NFL debut -- he caught all three of his targets, for 40 yards (13.3 avg.), including a 23-yarder in which he showed off his run-after-catch ability.
“It was great to see him," Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters about Warren after the game. "You saw the physicality come to life there. Obviously, the catches that he had there over the middle, run after catch, lowering his shoulder. I thought he had a great performance tonight.”