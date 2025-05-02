Colts Urged to 'Redshirt' Two of Their Rookies
Players finding success in the NFL doesn't always come instantly. For some, they need thrown right into the fire while others need to sit, study, work on specific things, and then hit the field.
The Indianapolis Colts have two examples of the latter, according to Pro Football Focus. Following the 2025 NFL Draft, PFF's Trevor Sikkema compiled a list of NFL rookies who should take a year to "redshirt" in the NFL. Colts third-round pick, cornerback Justin Walley, and fourth-round pick, offensive tackle Jalen Travis, both made the list.
"(Walley) shows a lot to like on film; his footwork is fast yet controlled, his recovery speed is adequate for the NFL and he has excellent anticipation and good downhill speed to close on the ball," Sikkema said. "The biggest question mark with Walley is his strength. His weight (190 pounds) ranks in just the 24th percentile for the position, and that shows up in his tackling and hand-fighting against bigger receivers. Giving Walley a year to get stronger could yield a starting-caliber player in 2026. "
The Colts are very high on Walley. Colts general manager Chris Ballard said in the draft room that Walley was a player that he'd be upset if the Colts were unable to draft. However, just by the sheer number of players in the cornerback room, Walley may get the opportunity to develop while maintaining a modest role.
There's zero question that cornerbacks Charvarius Ward and Kenny Moore II are going to have significant starting roles with the Colts. Those are two 1,000-snap guys there. Walley could feasibly become the third cornerback, but would he really usurp all three of Jaylon Jones, JuJu Brents, and Samuel Womack III already?
Granted, the Colts are under new leadership on defense with coordinator Lou Anarumo, and Walley was handpicked for this defense, but Jones has been the team's top outside cornerback for two years. It's tough to envision him outright losing the job by the time the season starts.
The most likely scenario is Walley slotting in ahead of Brents and Womack as the fourth corner. Brents still has support in the building as a second-round pick in 2023, but at no point in his time with the Colts has he been 100% healthy (maybe right now he is). Womack was a nice pickup for the Colts last season, and he played significant time all year, but his warts showed down the stretch.
When it comes to Travis, perhaps the Colts could take some time to iron out some areas of improvement before he hits the field.
"The Colts are no stranger to betting on big athletes who just need a little sharpening around the edges. Travis is a massive offensive tackle prospect who not only measured in near the 8th percentile in height, weight and length, but also in his explosiveness scores," wrote Sikkema. "But Travis' 58.9 PFF run-blocking grade in 2024 showed he still needs work to turn that explosiveness into true people-moving power. Colts right tackle Braden Smith will be 30 years old and a free agent next offseason."
Similar to Walley, Travis should be able to get that time to develop while maintaining a role that doesn't ask him to do anything significant. The best-case scenario for both the Colts and Travis in 2025 is that he wins the swing tackle job ahead of Blake Freeland, allowing Matt Goncalves to kick inside to right guard.
From the swing tackle role, Travis would get occasional snaps as the extra lineman in heavy sets. And, since this is the NFL and history tells us that injuries will happen, Travis may likely start some games at either left or right tackle. In his career, Colts left tackle Bernhard Raimann has missed 2.5 games per season due to injury, and right tackle Braden Smith has missed an average of 4.2.
While the Colts don't usually intentionally "redshirt" rookie players, sometimes they do bring them along slowly with small roles in a crowded position group. We could see that in 2025 with Walley and Travis.