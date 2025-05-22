Colts Urged to Sign Former All-Pro OL
Across the course of the 2025 NFL offseason, the Indianapolis Colts took on a few changes to their offensive line for the year ahead.
The biggest adjustments came from the two veterans in Ryan Kelly and Will Fries, who both ended up departing from Indianapolis after several years to plug in as starters for the Minnesota Vikings up front. With that in mind, the Colts will be preparing for at least two new starters on their respective line compared to what they rolled out at the start of the 2024 season.
And on paper, while the Colts do have names like Tanor Bortolini and Matt Goncalves preparing to fill in at center and right guard, perhaps there could still be a window open for Indianapolis to take a swing on a former All-Pro offensive lineman still lingering on the free agent market.
That player is none other than five-time Pro Bowler Brandon Scherff, who Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently dubbed an interesting name for the Colts to keep an eye on as a potential free agent signing late in the offseason.
"Brandon Scherff is one of the league's top pass-blocking guards," Moton wrote. "Because of his skill set, he's made five Pro Bowl rosters, most recently in 2021. Though Scherff didn't rack up the accolades in his last three years with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he kept defenders away from the quarterback last season, allowing zero sacks while on the field for 625 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus. It's also worth noting that Scherff struggled with injuries early in his career, but he hasn't missed a game since the 2021 term."
Along with the Colts, Moton also outlined the Cincinnati Bengals as another strong candidate to take a flier on Scherff; a team that's had no shortage of offensive line qualms in recent years.
For Indianapolis, though, the fit does have it's appeal. Scherff was most recently a part of their division rival Jacksonville Jaguars' front lines for the past three seasons, starting in every one of their games at right guard without missing.
Combining that consistency with his pass-protecting prowess, there's easy appeal as to why any team searching for interior help could covet his services, even while entering his age-34 season. The question for the Colts becomes whether or not they'd want to swing big on paying a veteran talent like Scherff at right guard, or go with the young, developmental option in Goncalves, their day two selection from last year's draft.
The likely option is to see Goncalves compete for that starting right guard spot, and if things run smoothly rolling into the year, odds are he gets that nod to line up in Week One. Though, if the former tackle struggles in his adjustment as a starter or with his shift inside, then enter some discussions to add a free agent veteran like Scherff.
Perhaps once the Colts near closer to training camp and the regular season, talks could start to ramp up on his signing to Indianapolis if there seems to be more competition to be added on the interior. But, in the meantime, keep an eye on Scherff as an interesting late-season free agent addition, wherever he ends up landing.