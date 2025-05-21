Colts' Richardson Should Tryout for Olympic Flag Football
The Indianapolis Colts will host an open quarterback competition before the 2025 NFL season between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones.
Both quarterbacks are largely unproven but excel in certain aspects. They each provide mobility in the pocket, something that head coach Shane Steichen emphasizes in his creative offensive game plans.
Another sport where mobile quarterbacks can shine is flag football, which will make its Olympic debut in the 2028 games hosted in Los Angeles, California. Just this week, NFL stars were given clearance to try out for the Olympics, which could make the roster loaded.
Sports Illustrated writer Mike Kadlick combed through every team's roster and chose one player he thought would shine on Team USA's flag football roster. For the Colts, Kadlick looked no further than Richardson.
"Sure, Anthony Richardson may not even win his own team's starting quarterback position—but that doesn't mean he can't be one in flag football," Kadlick wrote. "The 6'4" bowling ball of a signal caller is truly a special athlete and worthy of an Olympic team nod."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
As Kadlick mentioned, Richardson is an elite athlete. His size, speed, and strength would make him a problem on any team, but especially in flag football.
If Richardson is allowed to participate, Team USA would be throwing plenty of deep balls. Richardson was one of the most accurate passers in the league on throws 20+ yards downfield when he faced no pressure, which could be something that translates to flag football extremely well.
In 5-on-5 flag football, defenders who rush the quarterback must start at least seven yards behind the line of scrimmage. There are no linemen, meaning any passer must evade the incoming rushers on their own.
With Richardson's mobility in the pocket and ability to avoid sacks, he could be a perfect fit for Team USA. Even if he wasn't a starter, he could be a weapon on the bench to use in specific situations.
Though he's struggled with short-pass accuracy, Richardson has plenty of time to dial those throws in ahead of the Olympics. If he can prove that he's worthy of a roster spot and he has the will to win a gold medal, Richardson would be a top-class athlete to have on the team.