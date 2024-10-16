Colts Sign Veteran Running Back, Release Kicker
The Indianapolis Colts have signed veteran running back Salvon Ahmed to the practice squad amid injuries to Jonathan Taylor and Trey Sermon. To make space for Ahmed, the Colts released kicker Spencer Shrader for (approximately) the 100th time this offseason.
Ahmed, 25, is a former undrafted free agent who spent the majority of his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins. He appeared in 38 games over four years with the team, totaling 867 yards and five touchdowns from scrimmage as a reserve player. He most recently spent time with the Denver Broncos this past offseason.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Kicker Shrader has spent most of this regular season being released and re-signed to the Colts' practice squad (also known as the PJ Walker treatment back in 2018). The Notre Dame rookie made 3/3 extra points in the Colts' opening day loss to the Houston Texans this season and is essentially the team's backup option to starter Matt Gay.
Time will tell if this minor practice squad move makes a difference this Sunday against the Dolphins. Sermon and Taylor are both currently out of practice due to injury, so the only two running backs on the roster for Indianapolis are Tyler Goodson and Evan Hull. Ahmed may get a chance for revenge against his former team this week if Taylor and Sermon are unable to play.
Need your fill on daily Colts' content? Head over to the Locked On Colts' YouTube channel where Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks hit on all the major topics surrounding this team. Hit that subscribe button while you are there!
Become a Locked On Colts insider! Ask your burning questions and get prompt answers from someone who's around the team every day! Get special access from the locker room, practice field, and press box!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.