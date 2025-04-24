Colts Veteran Shares Thoughts on Newcomers
With the 2025 NFL draft just around the corner, the Indianapolis Colts' roster is slowly getting back into routine as the offseason kicks into full swing.
Indianapolis is ready to turn to a new page in the 2025-26 season following a hectic, drama-filled year. As soon as free agency opened, the Colts signed cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Cam Bynum to repair their secondary.
Considering two new faces are about to earn $60 million each, the Colts are probably expecting big things. Ward and Bynum have played at a high level through the start of their young careers, and Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II is excited to see them join the team.
"I do like the new additions that we've acquired this offseason," Moore said. "... I'm excited. I'm ready to flip the page and win as many games as possible. I'm ready to have the vibe there, the relationships there, (and) the play's there.
“It's kind of like one of those, like one of my college coaches, he'll say, ‘Get with it, or get lost.’ I think with [Ward and Bynum] in the room, that it brings that energy. It's contagious. If you're not about that life, if you're not with the energy and the high play, then it'll expose you. So, I think it's only here to help everybody in the room, and I'm sure everybody in the room wants to be on that same level. So, I'm excited.”
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Moore, whose nickname is "lightning in a bottle", has been a catalyst for the Colts' defense since his arrival in 2017. Now considered one of the best slot corners in the league, Moore has totaled 20 interceptions and nearly 600 tackles over eight years in Indianapolis.
Despite Moore's solid play covering the slot, the Colts struggled in 2024. They allowed a 69.36% completion rate, which finished as the third-worst in the league.
Bynum and Ward have both been apart of high-level defenses and are aiming to make the same impact in Lou Anarumo's scheme. Anarumo brings a history of creative defense to the Colts, something that could benefit the athletic prowess of Indianapolis' roster.
Moore spoke on the new scheme, saying he's ready for a fresh start.
“Honestly, I'm just trying to step in and be a student of the game again. Having a new coaching staff all over again and having new teammates – I just want to be able to learn as much as possible, be a sponge and just taking it one day at a time. I'm not really trying to set the expectations too much right now. I'm just trying to get the feel of everything Coach (Lou) Anarumo and his staff. Honestly, I just want to have fun."
Since general manager Chris Ballard arrived, Moore has stuck by his side. There's no reason he can't succeed again in 2025 under a new coach, especially with his natural instincts and high work rate.
If the Colts want to add another face to the secondary, they'll get a chance in the 2025 NFL draft on Thursday, April 24.