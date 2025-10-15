Colts Miss Two Massive Contributors at Wednesday's Practice
Life is great for the Indianapolis Colts as they sit atop the NFL standings six weeks into the season after defeating the Arizona Cardinals in a hard-fought victory.
The Colts suffered multiple pre-game injuries during warm-ups, but that didn't stop them from securing the win. Indy's next test will be a road matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, the same place they lost in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams.
Multiple Colts starters sat out the first practice of the week, but a key defender saw his first action in weeks.
Colts' Injury Report
- RB Tyler Goodson (Groin) - DNP
- WR Josh Downs (Concussion) - DNP
- WR Ashton Dulin (Chest) - DNP
- CB Charvarius Ward Sr. (Concussion) - DNP
- RT Braden Smith (Rest) - DNP
- CB Kenny Moore II (Achilles) - LP
- WR Alec Pierce (Ankle) - FULL
Goodson has missed two consecutive games due to his groin injury. The Colts' backup running back has hardly touched the field this year due to a multitude of injuries.
Downs played all four quarters in the win against Arizona, but he sat out of Wednesday's practice due to a concussion. It's hard to know when the concussion occurred, but Downs did take a hard hit in the end zone on a touchdown reception early in the fourth quarter.
Dulin has become a Swiss Army Knife for the Colts, as the usual wide receiver earned his first snap as a pass rusher against the Cardinals. He didn't get much pressure on the quarterback, but it was fun to watch.
Dulin sat out of Wednesday's practice due to a chest injury. If both he and Downs are a no-go on Sunday, the Colts may turn to Anthony Gould and Adonai Mitchell to take some of the workload.
Ward was one of the players who went out during pre-game. He collided with tight end Andrew Ogletree during a drill and suffered his second concussion of the season. If he can't play, Jonathan Edwards will start in his place as CB1.
Moore finally returned to the practice field after missing three straight weeks. He went down with a lower-leg injury in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans and has been undergoing a lengthy recovery.
Pierce had a couple of clutch catches against Arizona, moving the chains on each reception. His full participation on Wednesday is a good indication that he'll play this weekend.