Colts’ Warren, Steichen Could Take Home Top NFL Awards
The Indianapolis Colts are shaping up to be one of the NFL's biggest surprises this season — not just in the standings, but in the awards conversation, too.
Rookie tight end Tyler Warren has established himself as a dominant offensive force, and head coach Shane Steichen is drawing praise for revitalizing the franchise in what many critics felt was his last chance to make things right. Combine those two things, and the Colts are positioning themselves for a rare feat: having both the Offensive Rookie of the Year and the Coach of the Year in the same season.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Warren is listed at +400 (bet $10 to return $50) to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. He's the current favorite and is tied with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka to take home the honors.
Warren is the first tight end in NFL history with 75+ receiving yards in his first two games. In Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins, Warren proved his value by hauling in seven catches for 76 yards. He followed that up the subsequent week by catching four passes for 79 yards against an elite Denver Broncos secondary.
The rookie is already moving up the record books as he surpassed T.Y. Hilton for the most yards by a first-year player in their first two games in Colts franchise history. It's still early, but Warren has looked like a home run pick from general manager Chris Ballard.
Warren only needs 28 more receiving yards to pass Indy's top tight end from last year, Kylen Granson. Although he's yet to get in the end zone, it's only a matter of time until Steichen dials up a play call for Warren inside the red zone.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
As for Steichen himself, DraftKings lists him as a +550 favorite to bring home Coach of the Year. Steichen's line has seen heavy movement, with the Colts' lead man being listed as +700 just one day ago.
Joining Steichen at the top are Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, and Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh. All four coaches have led their teams to an early 2-0 start and will look to bring home a division title by the end of the year.
The last team to win both OROY and COY in the same season was the Dallas Cowboys in 2016, when Dak Prescott took home the former and Jason Garrett the latter.
In the preseason, most imagined Steichen on the hot seat after choosing Daniel Jones as the team's starting quarterback. Instead, after only two games, Steichen's name is already being vindicated.
The Colts have looked like an offensive powerhouse, becoming the only team to not punt in their first two games of the season. Indianapolis put points on the board in its first 10 drives of the season thanks to methodical play calling from Steichen and perfect execution from Jones.
The Colts will continue their 2025 campaign this weekend with their first AFC South matchup of the year against the Tennessee Titans. Steichen has won all four of the games he's coaches against Tennessee.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.