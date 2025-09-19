Colts Enter Top 10 in Former NFL Scout's Rankings
The Indianapolis Colts are undefeated through two weeks for the first time since 2009, the same season the Colts lost to the New Orleans Saints in Super Bowl XLIV.
Even though Peyton Manning isn't under center anymore, Indianapolis has a new blossoming star in seventh-year quarterback Daniel Jones. After winning the starting job in training camp, Jones hasn't looked back since.
The Colts are garnering massive amounts of attention for their unexpected start to the season, and rightfully so. Before Week 1 kicked off, the Colts were largely considered to be bottom feeders. Now, after only two weeks, Indianapolis has skyrocketed up the charts of most analysts.
Fox Sports' Bucky Brooks, who spent five years in the league as a player and even longer as a scout, has the Colts ranked in 7th place in his newest top 10 rankings.
"Who knew that Daniel Jones could play at a Pro Bowl level after being unceremoniously dismissed in New York?" Brooks wrote. "While it might be hard for "Danny Dimes" to earn individual accolades in the AFC, he could pull off one of the league’s biggest surprises by leading the Colts to a playoff berth."
Through two games, Jones has shown masterful command of the playbook and of the offense as a whole. His three total touchdowns and zero turnovers against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 weren't a fluke because, in the following week, he had an arguably better performance against the Denver Broncos.
Jones threw for 316 yards and was responsible for two more scores against a highly-touted Denver defense that was predicted to cause problems for the Indy offense. The Broncos blitzed Jones on over 70% of his dropbacks, but the veteran responded well under pressure by throwing for the fourth-most passing yards against the blitz in any game since 2016, per NFL Pro.
As division rivals continue to drop games early in the season, the Colts have established an early lead in the AFC South. The Houston Texans, who were the preseason favorites, have lost their two opening games. The Tennessee Titans sit next to the Texans, and the Jacksonville Jaguars couldn't squeeze out a win against the Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals last weekend.
The Colts are preparing for a road battle against the Titans in Week 3, and it would be the perfect opportunity to start 3-0 and strengthen their grip on the division. The Colts will look to make it five-straight wins against Tennessee, but they'll need another elite showing from Jones and the offense to get the job done.
Indianapolis is facing some injury concerns as rookie tight end Tyler Warren deals with a toe issue and defensive end Laiatu Latu recovers from a hamstring problem. Still, if they're both good to go, then the Colts will be in a prime position.
Colts vs. Titans will kick off at 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.