Colts Will Be Without a Top Offensive Name, Lions' Star to Play
The Indianapolis Colts have released their final injury report ahead of a week 12 battle with the Detroit Lions.
Offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann won't play on Sunday due to a knee injury; rookie Matt Goncalves will get another start. As for defensive Tyquan Lewis, he returned to practice for the first time in seven weeks but was listed as questionable. Lastly, the other starting offensive tackle Braden Smith sat Friday's practice for a rest day, he'll start on the right side on Sunday.
As for the Lions, tight end Sam LaPorta missed week 11's matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars with a shoulder injury but practiced in full all week leading up to Friday. The Lions' offensive weapons will be at full strength with LaPorta, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, and David Montgomery, so Indy's defense must be at their absolute best.
The Colts are coming off a much-needed win but draw arguably the NFL's best football team in the Lions and Jared Goff. If Shane Steichen and quarterback Anthony Richardson can find a rhythm offensively and Gus Bradley's troops can make a stand to keep close, Indianapolis will have a shot at one of the biggest upsets of the season.
