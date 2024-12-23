Colts Work Out Former Kicker Ahead of Giants Clash
The Indianapolis Colts worked out kicker Lucas Havrisik on Monday (per Aaron Wilson | KPRC).
Havrisik, who was a middle school substitute teacher before earning his spot in the NFL, has had a stint in Indy before. The 25-year-old was signed by the Colts in 2022 to compete with Chase McLaughlin, but was cut nearly one week later.
Havrisik was signed back by the Colts in 2023 on a reserve/future contract and participated in the team's 2023 preseason games. Havrisik made both of the field goals he attempted in the 2023 preseason for Indy.
Since then, Havrisik has had stints with the Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, and the Arlington Renegades of the UFL. The young kicker made 15 of his 20 field goal attempts for the Rams in the 2023 season.
His career is highlighted by a game-winner against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11 of 2023.
Havrisik played five seasons in the NCAA for the Arizona Wildcats before going undrafted in the spring of 2022. His workout is likely for the Colts to find a reliable backup behind veteran kicker Matt Gay.
Gay missed a 55-yard field goal against the Tennessee Titans last Sunday. It was his first miss for the Colts since Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings.
Gay has been more reliable than last year for the Colts, so it's unlikely the team will choose to move on from him this late in the season.
