Colts Work Out Former First Round Jaguars Cornerback, 2 RBs
The Indianapolis Colts got their first win of 2024 after defeating the Chicago Bears 21-16 in week three. However, the attention for Shane Steichen and Co. turns to the 3-0 Pittsburgh Steelers this coming Sunday. While the Steelers haven't scored a load of points, QB Justin Fields and Pittsburgh's defense have worked well together en route to an undefeated start to September.
The Colts did have fantastic performances from cornerback Jaylon Jones and running back Jonathan Taylor against Chicago but are always looking around for possible talent to add. NFL reporter Aaron Wilson shared the news that Indianapolis worked out running backs, Isaiah Spiller and Zach Evans. But the most prominent name of the three workout attendees is the former ninth overall selection (2020 NFL Draft-Jacksonville Jaguars), cornerback C.J. Henderson.
Henderson is currently a free agent but hasn't had a great career through four seasons with the Jaguars (2020-2021) and Carolina Panthers (2021-2023). While Henderson is only 25, he has plenty of experience (49 games, 32 starts) and can help Indianapolis with cornerback depth if brought on. While things looked good defensively against Chicago, the Colts will face far better offenses, as the Bears are arguably the worst in the league, so perhaps Henderson can help with Gus Bradley's cause.
Throughout his career, Henderson has compiled 172 tackles, 16 passes defended, 3 interceptions, and 2 fumbles forced. We'll see if Indianapolis has had their eye on Henderson enough to warrant a signing. Given that the Colts recently had Kenny Moore II on the injury report (hip) after the Bears game, Henderson makes perfect sense for Indianapolis to look into.
The Colts will need all the firepower they can have when the undefeated Steelers come to Lucas Oil Stadium. With a tough running offense and defense, the Colts offensive line, Anthony Richardson, and defense will all be thoroughly tested by Mike Tomlin's Steelers. We'll see if these workouts have any impact on preparing for the AFC North foe.
