Colts Workout Trio of Running Backs
The Indianapolis Colts are 3-0 for the first time since 2009, when Peyton Manning led the squad to Super Bowl XLIV. The momentum is at an all-time high for Shane Steichen's troops as they get ready to face the Los Angeles Rams (2-1).
After decimating the Tennessee Titans (0-3) 41-20 on Sunday, the Colts have decided to work out three running backs. Those names are Israel Abanikanda, Raheem Blackshear, and Damien Martinez.
The running backs on Indy's 53-man roster and practice squad include Jonathan Taylor, Tyler Goodson, DJ Giddens, Ulysses Bentley IV, and Ameer Abdullah.
Starting with Abanikanda, he was drafted by the New York Jets in 2023 with the 143rd overall pick out of the University of Pittsburgh. Abanikanda has 22 carries for 70 rushing yards. He's also caught seven passes for 43 receiving yards in his one year of experience.
Next is Blackshear, who's seen some significant playing time in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers. Over three years, Blackshear toted the pigskin 52 times for 203 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
As for Martinez, he was taken in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft (223rd overall) by the Seattle Seahawks. While he didn't play any in-game action, he's a talent who possesses a bruising style of running that the Colts may appreciate.
Martinez played two years at Oregon State (2022-2023) and a year at Miami (2024). During his 38 career games, he put up 3,169 rushing yards on 514 attempts for an impressive 6.2 yards per carry and 26 touchdowns.
Out of the three running backs Indy is interested in here, Martinez seems like he'd have the best odds to make the roster in some capacity. However, if the Colts were to bring on one of these running backs, they'd be in a crowded group and on the practice squad.
It will be interesting to see if these workouts turn into anything for Indianapolis, but it seems like the Colts are seeing what's out there to potentially ad
The Colts are in a beautiful position through three games of football. Daniel Jones is playing at a high level, Taylor looks like he's taken a time capsule back to 2021, and the pass-catchers and offensive line are humming.
Indianapolis will have arguably its biggest test against the Rams on Sunday.