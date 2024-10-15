NFL Analysts See a New Colts WR1 Candidate Emerging
The Indianapolis Colts hauled in a massive divisional win against the Tennessee Titans this past weekend after wide receiver Josh Downs continued his hot start to the 2024 NFL season.
Downs, 23, has shown out for the Colts in his first two years of professional ball. After breaking the single-season reception record for Indy rookie pass-catchers, Downs has hauled in 7+ catches in three of his first four appearances in the 2024 season.
While it's a small sample size, his impact on the field is seen by fans and coaches as he's helped bring the team back to .500 after six games. The Colts' recent success makes four Bleacher Report analysts think Downs could be emerging as the new top target in Indianapolis.
Michael Pittman Jr. may have signed a big contract extension this past offseason and caught the game-winning touchdown Sunday during Indianapolis' 20-17 victory over the rival Tennessee Titans, but he's not the best wide receiver on the Colts' roster right now. Josh Downs is.- B/R Staff on Josh Downs
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Yes, it's true that Downs brings in the catches. On the other hand, you have to look at playmaking ability and yards per catch. Downs is a quick route maestro and can create early separation that gives him the advantage in short-yardage situations. Michael Pittman Jr. is someone who can win 50-50 balls with ease and bail out the offense in bad situations.
So far this season, Downs has 27 catches for 239 yards, equating to 8.9 yards per reception. Pittman has hauled in 25 catches for 273 yards which would be 10.9 yards per reception. This isn't to say there's a big difference, but that Downs has yet to take over Pittman's status as the top pass-catcher.
Downs has grown and will continue to grow as an offensive asset, but Pittman is assuredly the number one target in the Colts' offense. Even while playing through injury, Pittman was able to snag the game-winning touchdown thanks to a jump ball thrown his way in the middle of the fourth quarter in the back of the end zone.
B/R analysts went as far as to say that Downs "is the best player on the Colts roster at this very moment". His value in the passing game should not be overlooked, but there are probably a few players more important to Indy's success. Pittman, Jonathan Taylor, and Anthony Richardson all play key roles for the Colts and could be seen as more important pieces to the offensive game plan.
Downs has the opportunity to continue his hot streak against the Miami Dolphins who have only allowed one game of over 200 passing yards this season. If Richardson makes his return, the Colts may try to dominate the ground game to give him a rest from a strong Dolphins secondary. It will be interesting to see if the team gives Downs less looks with Richardson at the helm.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.