Colts Young Talent Not Getting Respect He Deserves
The Indianapolis Colts have a multitude of talent, both veteran and new, on their roster, and they are approaching a big 2025 campaign. One of the players who had a breakout season in 2024 is safety Nick Cross, proving many critics wrong and showcasing skill as one of the more reliable defenders in then-Gus Bradley's scheme.
Now, new coordinator Lou Anarumo has access to the young talent and will have an opportunity to mold Cross into an even better defender as the 23-year-old continues his development as an NFL safety.
NFL.com's Tom Blair put together a list of the most underappreciated players from each AFC South squad, with Cross making the ranks for the Colts.
"The former 2022 third-round pick became the first Colts player since secondary-mate Kenny Moore in 2021 to finish a season with three-plus interceptions, at least one forced fumble and at least one sack."
Cross played lights-out and had to make the tackles missed by then-linebacker E.J. Speed and Zaire Franklin, amassing an incredible 146 (six for loss). Cross was also all over the field to break up passes and take the ball away, indicated by his three picks and five passes defended.
"Cross also tied for the team lead in picks and ranked second in total tackles (146). Perhaps next, Cross can help new coordinator Lou Anarumo --along with veteran additions Camryn Bynum and Charvarius Ward--get more out of a defense that has ranked 24th or worse in both points and yards allowed in each of the past two seasons."
Cross wasn't the top player in coverage, but good enough to have something to improve upon in 2025. Where Cross was a fantastic talent was against opposing ground attacks, slotting in with a Pro Football Focus mark of 80.2, good enough for 20th out of 171 safeties.
Cross is still one of the youngest players on the Colts roster and is entering his fourth year, a contract season. This gives Cross extra motivation to put up another sensational campaign to get a new deal with Indianapolis or another suitor.
The Colts will evaluate how the former third-rounder looks in a new scheme and if he can adjust. If that becomes a reality, expect Cross to be retained for Anarumo and continue to be paired with newly acquired safety Camryn Bynum.
Cross' ceiling is high, and it's likely he hasn't hit it yet. After a great year that smashed the notion that he wasn't ready after two shaky campaigns to start his NFL tenure, Cross looked like one of Indy's best defenders last year. We'll see if the former Maryland Terrapin can keep up that type of play in year four.
