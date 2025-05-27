Early Look Into Colts' 2026 Free Agents: Who Gets Paid, Who Walks?
In this year's free agency spree, the Indianapolis Colts lost out on two starting offensive linemen in Ryan Kelly and Will Fries while also moving on from quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Sam Ehlinger. Defensively, the Colts moved on from edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo and linebackers E.J. Speed and Grant Stuard.
Realistically, the team that Indianapolis fields next season will look largely the same with a few tweaks. Losing two linemen and a few starting defenders isn't great, but general manager Chris Ballard was prepared.
Looking ahead, the 2026 free agent class could bring major changes for Ballard's Colts. Players on expiring contracts include wide receiver Alec Pierce, edge rusher Samson Ebukam, and left tackle Bernhard Raimann.
The full list is as follows:
DE Kwity Paye
DE Tyquan Lewis
DE Samson Ebukam
RT Braden Smith
LT Bernhard Raimann
IOL Wesley French
IOL Danny Pinter
WR Alec Pierce
WR Laquon Treadwell
WR D.J. Montgomery (Restricted)
TE Mo Alie-Cox
TE Andrew Ogletree (Restricted)
TE Jelani Woods
TE Sean McKeon
TE Albert Okwuegbunam
RB Khalil Herbert
RB Tyler Goodson (Restricted)
QB Daniel Jones
S Nick Cross
S Rodney Thomas II
CB Samuel Womack III
CB Corey Ballentine
CB David Long
LB Isaiah Land (Restricted)
LB Segun Olubi (Restricted)
LB Cameron McGrone (Restricted)
DL Neville Gallimore
A few names certainly stick out more than others. On the front seven, Paye, Ebukam, and Lewis have all made impacts over the past few years for the Colts. In 2023, the three of them combined for 21.5 sacks while leading the franchise to an Indianapolis-era record for most sacks in a season.
Smith and Raimann stick out on the offensive line as two more starters who could find new teams. Smith missed a chunk of 2024 due to personal issues, while Raimann played in 14 games as Indy's blindside protector. Pinter and French have both seen action, specifically due to injuries to starters.
Eight pass catchers have expiring contracts, most notably among them are Pierce, Alie-Cox, Ogletree, and Woods. Pierce had a breakout season in 2024, catching 37 passes for 824 yards and seven touchdowns while leading the league in yards per reception. The tight ends haven't had as much impact through the air, and that's likely to stay the same with the introduction of Tyler Warren.
On the ground, Herbert and Goodson are unlikely to see the field often, with Jonathan Taylor spearheading the group. Behind Taylor will be DJ Giddens, making it even more unlikely.
Jones signed a one-year deal to have a chance at starting, but could leave the team if Richardson wins the job over him.
In the secondary, Cross has become a major piece at safety. The Colts have developed him into a budding star, but it's unclear if they'll give him another contract. His 2025 performance will likely decide his future.
The bottom line is that the Colts have multiple difference-makers on expiring contracts. It'll be interesting to see which players reserve a spot on the future roster as the Colts head into a make-or-break year.