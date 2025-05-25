Colts' Most Likely Extension Candidate Revealed
While the Indianapolis Colts have been busy fortifying their roster for the 2025 season ahead, it's never too early to look ahead to what interesting decisions and situations could be on the horizon for next offseason.
One of those will inevitably center around the future of left tackle Bernard Raimann–– the Colts' third round pick from 2022 and a full-time starter on the outside of their offensive line for the past two seasons will be up for a new contract come next offseason, leaving the task of ironing out an extension on the Colts' to-do list sooner rather than later.
And among the entire Colts roster, Raimann may be the biggest priority to hammer out an extension with in the eyes of CBS Sports analyst Tyler Sullivan.
"Indy's starting left tackle is entering the final year of his rookie contract, so he could ink an extension at any point this summer," Sullivan wrote. "Raimann has started all 29 of his games played over the last two seasons and has done so at a high level. Last year, Raimann ranked as the eighth-highest graded offensive tackle in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus' metrics. So long as he continues that play in 2025, there's no questioning that Raimann will land a sizable deal."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Since being picked up by the Colts now three offseasons ago, Raimann has consistently proven himself as one of the better talents at left tackle in the NFL. In 2024, his run-blocking showed out notably strong as the 10th-best PFF graded tackle in the league, while his pass protection grade emerged as the 14th-best.
The Colts' offense enters an interesting time for the 2025 season. While there's tons to like in terms of weapons at receiver, running back, and now even at tight end, the tools are there to make this a strong scoring unit for the year ahead. Yet, a lot of pressure leans upon how well this quarterback situation pans out, and whether Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones has what it takes to log more than eight wins as they did the previous campaign.
Yet, with a name like Raimann in the mix holding down the left side of that line, it makes the job for whoever ends up under center that much easier. That's what makes getting an extension together to keep him in town so crucial for the Colts' long-term future.
For the Colts, after losing two starters in the offensive trenches this offseason in Ryan Kelly and Will Fries to the Minnesota Vikings, losing another starter next offseason, especially at left tackle, would be a significant loss. Therefore, keep an eye on how the Colts' brass handles their upcoming extension for Raimann, perhaps with a proactive extension coming as soon as this offseason to lock him in for the long haul.