ESPN Grades Major Colts Free-Agent Deal
The Indianapolis Colts made two major moves on the first day of the NFL free agency tampering period. Chris Ballard, in his ninth year of being a general manager, has finally woken up during free agency.
Last year, the Colts' biggest deals throughout the entire offseason were signing backup quarterback Joe Flacco and backup defensive tackle Raekwon Davis. This year, the Colts signed starting free safety Cam Bynum and starting cornerback Charvarius Ward in the first 24 hours.
Both deals are expected to be worth up to $60 million with Ward under tenure for three years and Bynum for four. The Colts are making serious improvements to the secondary room following a disappointing 2024 showing that was filled with injuries.
Ward will bring plenty of Super Bowl experience to the Colts. Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018, Ward has championship experience that Indy could use in the locker room.
ESPN analyst Seth Walder graded the Colts' signing a "B+", saying that Indy landed "one of the top players" available.
"In Ward, the Colts landed one of the top players in this strong free agent cornerback class," wrote Walder. "He's coming off what is widely considered a down season for him, mostly because of his lower on-ball production. He had zero interceptions and allowed 12.7 EPA as the nearest defender over 12 games in 2024, per NFL Next Gen Stats."
"The numbers don't look as bad on second viewing: Ward allowed only 1.0 yards per coverage snap and had a lower-than-average target rate (13%)... Ward has actually been remarkably consistent at a volatile position, allowing 1.0 yards yer coverage snap -- which is better than average -- in five of his past six seasons (and the sixth was only 1.2)."
Clearly, Walder sees past Ward's zero interception year. His EPA wasn't elite, but he still produced plenty of good reps. Quarterbacks respect Ward's coverage and the Colts need someone to step up in Lou Anarumo's system.
Even though he had zero picks in 2024, Ward had five interceptions in 2023. The guy has a 6-foot-5 wingspan and has an eye for the ball when he's playing his best. He'll reunite with former teammate Samuel Womack III, too. There's no reason he can't thrive in Indy.
Now, the Colts' secondary looks much more solidified entering the 2025 season. Keep an eye on who the Colts target to complement Ward and Bynum in the next few days of free agency.
