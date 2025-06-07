Experts Predict Tyler Warren's Rookie Season
The Indianapolis Colts took a chance on former Penn State tight end Tyler Warren with the 14th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft in a move that's expected to improve Shane Steichen's offensive unit.
Colts tight ends have struggled over the past few years, with Eric Ebron being the last tight end to cross the 500-yard mark back in 2018. Last year, none of the Colts' tight ends reached even 200 yards, a stat that prompted the front office to address the position before it got even worse.
Even though the team signed Mo Alie-Cox to an extension this offseason, general manager Chris Ballard still wanted a new face in the building. The Colts were the only team to host Warren for a top-30 visit before the draft, making it destiny for him to end up in Indianapolis.
Fantasy football experts at CBS Sports recently predicted Warren's output in his rookie season, and the numbers aren't too shabby.
"An average season by a tight end taken in the top 50 overall over the past 10 years would be 46.5 receptions for 529.9 yards and 3.7 touchdowns," wrote CBS Sports analyst Josh Edwards. "The tight end position has been an integral role in Shane Steichen's offenses in the past. There is hardly any competition at the position for Warren, but the wide receiver group features Michael Pittman, Josh Downs, Alec Pierce and Adonai Mitchell. That's a lot of mouths to feed, in addition to running back Jonathan Taylor.
CBSSports.com's Fantasy football experts project 52 receptions for 664 yards and five touchdowns for Warren in 2025 -- the highest totals among all rookie tight ends."
In terms of direct tight end competition, Warren may have to share reps with Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Jelani Woods, and Will Mallory. It's not clear how much the Colts will use Warren, but it's clear who the best pass catcher is out of the bunch.
In his senior season at Penn State, Warren logged 104 receptions for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns through the air. On the ground, Warren racked up 218 rushing yards on 26 carries for four more scores.
Warren lined up across the field for the Nittany Lions, including out wide, in the slot, in the backfield, and even at quarterback. With Steichen's creative playbook, the Colts could mimic some of the same lineups that Penn State used to help Warren adjust to the professional level.
600+ yards and five touchdowns would be a respectable rookie season for Warren, especially considering how deep Indy's receiving group goes. The bar shouldn't be too high for Warren, but he can be a consistent contributor in his first season.
The last question to answer is: Who will be throwing Warren the ball? Whether it's Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones, the rookie must prepare for either option in training camp.