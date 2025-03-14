Film: Colts Take a Swing on Former Cowboys Third-Round Pick
The Indianapolis Colts continued a busy offseason on Wednesday, inking defensive tackle Neville Gallimore to a one-year deal worth $1.27 million. Gallimore, 28, is coming off of a season with the where he totaled 25 tackles and 2.5 sacks in roughly 30% of the Los Angeles Rams' defensive snaps.
Gallimore is an impressive athlete, running a blazing 4.79-second 40-yard dash back in the 2020 NFL Draft. This standout combine performance led to him being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys with the number 82 pick in the third round. Gallimore had multiple opportunities to shine with the Cowboys but struggled to find a consistent role with the team. He signed with the Miami Dolphins following the end of his rookie contract in Dallas.
Gallimore was eventually released by the Dolphins and found a home with the Rams this past season. It was an up-and-down season for the athletic defensive tackle, as Pro Football Focus rated him as one of the worst run defenders in football among defensive tackles.
The glimmer of hope in Gallimore's play is that his best games came when it mattered most. PFF credited him with three sacks in the playoffs for the Rams, and the site also rated him as the top run defender for the Rams in their first-round match-up against the Minnesota Vikings. It appears as though Gallimore's play really stepped up when the Rams needed him most.
The Colts aren't committing too much financially to the veteran defensive tackle, but he could earn a role in the rotation with a strong training camp. Let's dive into a few clips to see what he can bring to the team.
Athletic with a Motor
Gallimore primarily played defensive end in the Rams 3-4 scheme this past season, aligning primarily as a three-technique but occasionally logging snaps as a four-technique or even five-technique. He is not a traditional nose tackle like Grover Stewart but more of a gap-shooting disrupter like DeForest Buckner (in the run game).
Gallimore can struggle a bit to stand his ground at the point of attack and can lose the leverage game, but he brings a high motor and top tier athleticism on every snap. He chases down plays from the backside and can be a perfectly fine space eater when kept away from the nose tackle position.
The key with Gallimore is going to be usage. If the Colts misuse him the same way that they did with Taven Bryan the past two seasons, he's going to struggle in Indy. If they let him be more of an attacking three technique that can rush the passer on occasion, then Gallimore can be an impactful rotational player next season.
Playoff Production is Interesting
The interesting aspect of this signing is how well Gallimore played as a rotational player in the playoffs last season. He had three sacks and four run stops in two games played, and he legitimately looked outstanding in the opening game against the Vikings.
It's likely that this spurt of productivity is more random than a new norm for the player, but taking a shot on him suddenly turning it on in his career is well worth $400,000 in guaranteed money for one season. If he ends up flaming out, the Colts can move off of the contract quite easily in camp. If it suddenly clicks for him like it did in the playoffs, the Colts could have a steal on their hands.
This is the beauty of a low-risk, high-reward type of contract in free agency. Teams like the Colts should constantly be swinging for the fences because odds are, eventually, you will make solid contact on one of those swings.
The Bottom Line
The Colts are taking a shot on a former top-100 selection who is insanely athletic and just had two strong performances in the playoffs last year. This signing is for low guarantees and doesn't even lock Gallimore into a roster spot, but it gives the athletic veteran a chance to compete in training camp.
General manager Chris Ballard mentioned a need for competition in camp this next season, and he's following through on that statement with a signing like this. Gallimore will have a chance to earn a role on the team in 2025 and he could surprise and become an impactful player going forward.
