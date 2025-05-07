Former Colts Starter Projected to Sign Elsewhere in 2025
The Indianapolis Colts had a busy start to the NFL's free agency window, bringing in safety Cam Bynum and cornerback Charvarius Ward to solidify the secondary ahead of the 2025 season.
Bynum and Ward each signed a deal worth up to $60 million, a level of free-agent money that general manager Chris Ballard rarely utilizes. Amid a defensive makeover, the Colts were never going to have enough spots to keep everyone from last year.
The Colts already lost edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo and could be on the verge of losing safety Julian Blackmon. As a five-year starter in Indianapolis, Blackmon totaled 10 interceptions, 21 passes defended, and two forced fumbles in 66 total games.
NFL columnist Jeffri Chadiha thinks that Blackmon's best fit is no longer in Indianapolis, but with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"Tampa Bay came into this offseason needing to bolster its defense, and safety remains a position that Blackmon could help fix," Chadiha wrote. "There’s no doubt that Antoine Winfield Jr. is a star. The problem is what the Buccaneers are working with after that. Veterans Jordan Whitehead and Mike Edwards are no longer with the team, and there are only two other safeties on the depth chart with more than one year of experience."
"... [Blackmon] displayed immense toughness while playing 16 games with a torn rotator cuff. That injury likely factored into some problems [he] had with missed tackles, but the overall numbers for his career are solid (300 tackles and 10 interceptions). The Bucs managed to make the playoffs last season despite weaknesses and injuries impacting their defense. Adding Blackmon would help them avoid having to do that in two consecutive years."
Last year, Blackmon stayed with the Colts after his rookie contract expired on a one-year deal worth up to $7.7 million. Looking at the safety market, Blackmon would likely haul in another deal worth about $10 million annually.
The Buccaneers still have about $30 million in cap space to work with, making Blackmon a feasible option to provide secondary depth. With experience playing strong and free safety, Blackmon would undoubtedly find a way to impact any team's defense.
When glancing at the Colts' depth chart, both safety spots could use depth improvements. Bynum is projected to be the team's starting free safety with Nick Cross playing across from him at strong safety. Their backups are Rodney Thomas II, Daniel Scott, and Marcel Dabo.
If Ballard, the Colts, and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo want some more help, a cheap deal for Blackmon shouldn't be out of question. The team has about $20 million in cap space, plenty for another one-year deal.