Free Agents Who Could Join Colts with New Defensive Coordinator

The Indianapolis Colts are set to make some difficult decisions in the coming weeks and months.
They thought after narrowly missing the playoffs the year before, by re-signing the majority of their own players, they would use the motivation of missing the postseason as fuel to carry the team to their goals in 2024. That's not what happened, as the team took a step back.
General manager Chris Ballard admitted after the season that the team wasn't built well enough, and its lack of depth and competition allowed players to grow complacent.
"Making sure that we have enough competition through every position," Ballard responded to reporters when asked where the Colts need to improve in the offseason. "To where if they're not playing well enough, no matter the stature or status, they go to the bench and somebody else goes in the game."
"Bringing everybody back, that was a mistake," Ballard reflected. "That created a complacency within... There was an entitlement that, ‘You know what, I'm back. I deserve to be back.’ Which, yes, you did. But there's also an expectation and a standard that you have to uphold.
"For much that's given, more is expected. That's the truth," Ballard continued. "And when you're on your second, third contract – damn right, there's more expected of you to lead, to perform, like all of that is real. Ultimately, what I've done is created an atmosphere that wasn't competitive enough. It wasn't."
In the immediate aftermath of the season's conclusion, the Colts elected to part ways with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley following the unit's bottom-five finish. Since then, Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen have crafted a list of five candidates that they have interviewed to fill the vacancy. The group is primarily made up of veteran coaches who have been coordinators and/or head coaches before, are recognized as strong leaders, and whose defenses are more aggressive than what the Colts have used over the last several years.
With these five candidates in mind, coupled with the knowledge that Ballard has committed to being more aggressive in player acquisition this offseason, here is each candidate and three impending free agents for each who could join the coach in Indianapolis.
DENNIS ALLEN
New Orleans Saints 2015-24
Cornerback Paulson Adebo (Saints 2021-24) — Adebo has steadily grown throughout his four years and was on his way to a career season in '24 before a broken femur in Week 7 ended it prematurely. The recovery time should reportedly allow him to participate when football activities begin again in the NFL. The Colts need a more proven veteran presence in the secondary. Adding a playmaker like Adebo, who has accounted for nine takeaways the last two years, into a group featuring the oft-injured JuJu Brents, as well as Kenny Moore II, Jaylon Jones, and Samuel Womack III, provides more adequate depth and competition.
Free Safety Tyrann Mathieu (Saints 2022-24) — The Colts have a young safety they might feel confident in moving forward with in Nick Cross. However, after that, everything's upgradeable. Mathieu will be 33 when the 2025 season begins, but you're signing him for one year of strong leadership, stability at the free safety position, and to help make Cross even better.
Linebacker Nephi Sewell (Saints 2022-24) — Sewell is primarily a special teams player, but when asked to play significant time in Week 18 at WILL linebacker against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he had a strong performance, recording 8 tackles (2 for loss), 1.0 sack, and 1 QB hit. At worst, with Sewell, you get a solid special teams player. At best, you get an ascending player who could compete with Jaylon Carlies to potentially replace E.J. Speed.
LOU ANARUMO
Cincinnati Bengals 2019-24
Defensive Tackle B.J. Hill (Bengals 2021-24) — This is a bit of a luxury signing, but if the Colts want to maximize the time they have left with DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, while also finally giving themselves a solid third interior defender, this could be a wise move. Rotating Buckner, Stewart, and Hill allows the Colts to put constant stress on opposing run gaps and the backfield. The Colts gave up over 130 yards per game on the ground in 2024.
Defensive End Joseph Ossai (Bengals 2021-24) — The Colts' defensive end rotation could use a veteran added to it. Dayo Odeyingbo is an impending free agent, Kwity Paye and Samson Ebukam only have one year left on their contracts, and Ebukam is returning from a torn Achilles at nearly 30 years old. Ossai would be fine as defensive end depth near the bottom of the rotation after producing 9.5 sacks and 74 pressures in the last three years.
Defensive End Cam Sample (Bengals 2021-24) — There aren't a ton of great options for Anarumo connections, which can help explain what led to his demise. However, Sample has been a solid special teams contributor and member of the defensive line rotation in Cincinnati. Like Ebukam, Sample also tore an Achilles in August but is going to be just 25 years old when the 2025 season begins.
EPHRAIM BANDA
Cleveland Browns 2023-24
Safety D'Anthony Bell (Browns 2022-24) — Bell is primarily a special teams player but has done some nice things in 420 career defensive snaps, including two interceptions and three pass breakups. This is more of a depth signing, but that's something the Colts didn't really have at safety in 2024. Bell has a direct connection to Banda, as Banda was Bell's position coach the last two years.
Linebacker Devin Bush (Browns 2024) — Bush had been widely considered disappointing as a former 10th overall draft pick, but after leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers, he went to the Seattle Seahawks for a year before landing with the Browns. According to Pro Football Focus, 2024 in Cleveland was far and away Bush's best season, totaling 76 tackles (8 for loss), 1.0 sack, 1 QB hit, and 3 pass breakups. Do the Colts take a gamble that Bush has finally got it figured out?
Defensive Tackle Maurice Hurst (Browns 2023-24) — Hurst has had a long, productive seven-year career, but his second season in Cleveland was a tough one. An ankle injury limited him to eight games, and his uncharacteristic lack of production came as a likely result. Throughout his career, PFF considers him a good player both in run support and rushing the passer.
WINK MARTINDALE
New York Giants 2022-23
Cornerback Adoree' Jackson (Giants 2021-24) — At this point of his career, Jackson is perfect for what the Colts need. He's a proven veteran with 82 career starts under his belt but has begun transitioning into more of a role player. The Colts can still start their young corners with Jackson behind them as a security blanket.
Cornerback Nick McCloud (Giants 2022-24) — McCloud has 16 career starts under his belt and would be a good backup to the Colts' young boundary corner core of Brents, Jones, and Womack. McCloud is also solid in run support, which isn't always easy to find in a corner. He also intersected with Anarumo briefly with the Bengals in 2021.
Safety Jason Pinnock (Giants 2022-24) — Pinnock isn't much more than an average-level starter, but the Colts had very little depth at safety in 2024. He's started 39-of-58 career games, and while it wouldn't be ideal to go into 2025 with him as a starter, he's be a great third option.
STEVE WILKS
San Francisco 49ers 2023
Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (2019-24) — Greenlaw suffered a torn Achilles in the 2023-24 Super Bowl, which kept him out until near the end of the 2024 season. Being beyond a year removed from the injury by the time free agency hits, Greenlaw could be back to himself for the 2025 season. He spent 2022 and 2023 as one of the best linebackers in the NFL, so he should still be worth a role of the dice. In his lone season with Wilks, Greenlaw totaled 120 tackles (5 for loss), 1.5 sacks, 4 QB hits, 2 interceptions, and 4 pass breakups.
Safety Talanoa Hufanga (2021-24) — Like Greenlaw, Hufanga spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons as one of the NFL's premier players at his position, earning Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro honors in '22. He suffered a torn ACL in November 2023 but was able to get back for seven games in 2024. Hufanga's been great in run support and pass defense and has been a playmaker throughout his career, totaling 7 interceptions, 14 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 defensive touchdown.
Cornerback Charvarius Ward (2022-24) — Ward is the kind of player with a winning background that the Colts need. He won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019-20 and was a Pro Bowler and Second-Team All-Pro with the 49ers in 2023. He's been in the playoffs in six of his seven seasons, has started 89-of-102 career games
