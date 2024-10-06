Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts vs. Jaguars | Predictions & Picks
Curses eventually have to be broken, right?
Surely by now this week, you've heard that the Indianapolis Colts haven't won in Jacksonville against the Jaguars since 2014, which is an incredibly bizarre streak given it's a division matchup and the Colts play there every season. Back then, Andrew Luck was in just his third NFL season and had yet to begin suffering debilitating injuries. The Colts went 11-5, won the AFC South, and even made it to the AFC championship game that season. Only one player on the Colts now (Joe Flacco) was even in the NFL back then. So, it's been a while.
The Colts (2-2) are beginning to ride a wave of momentum after two consecutive wins, meanwhile the Jaguars (0-4) remain the only winless team in the league. Still, the Colts are incredibly banged up and will either certainly or likely be without Anthony Richardson, Jonathan Taylor, Ryan Kelly, Kwity Paye, and Kenny Moore II. Starting cornerback Samuel Womack III was also added to the injury report with an illness on Saturday and is questionable.
Here's how Horseshoe Huddle sees it unfolding for the Colts in Week 5 on the road against the Jaguars, with our roundtable of five analysts calling it a slight edge, 3-3.
Sean Ackerman (@shnackerman): While the Colts may be the better team this year, a nine-year curse is too strong to break. The Jaguars are in prime position to snag their first win of the year while the Colts continue to deal with injuries. Taylor’s ankle sprain will keep him sidelined, meaning the Colts lose the one consistent piece of offense they’ve had all year. Trey Sermon isn’t bad, but I don’t see him saving Indy on the road this weekend.
Pick: Jaguars 27, Colts 20
Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL): They're impossible to forecast, but this feels like a game the Colts have no business winning (because of their injuries), but they pull it out in the end. This will have to be a game where Shane Steichen and the coaching staff are in their bag, and I think they can do it. Joe Flacco leaning heavily on Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs to take out one of the league's worst pass defenses should be attainable. The big question is whether the defense will be up to the task against Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville offense.
Pick: Colts 24, Jaguars 17
Noah Gebert (@noahgebert): I’ll say it: I don’t believe in curses. After finding their footing a little bit, the Colts will be able to outclass a floundering Jacksonville team despite key injuries. Even without Taylor in the lineup, I think the run game will open up. If Evan Engram can go, I expect him to give the Colts defense some fits, but ultimately the Colts should come home with a winning record.
Pick: Colts 24, Jaguars 20
Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL): The Colts go into this matchup missing six starters on the defensive side of the ball. With Lawrence’s past success against the Colts’ defense, the Jaguars’ quarterback could take advantage of all of the injuries. On offense, Taylor is already out, while Richardson’s status is doubtful. Despite facing a 0-4 Jags team, the Colts cannot overcome all of their injuries as the curse in Jacksonville continues.
Pick: Jaguars 27, Colts 23
Drake Wally (@DWallsterDrake): The history of Indy losing to awful or near-winless teams is one thing, but the Jaguars are spiraling out of control with a good coach and quarterback. Even with injuries, the Colts give the Jaguars their fifth straight loss and break the curse of playing on the road at Jacksonville. Bold prediction, Tyler Goodson has 5-plus catches and 2 TDs.
Pick: Colts 27, Jaguars 23
