Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts vs. Titans | Predictions & Picks
The Indianapolis Colts (6-8) are hardly playing for the postseason anymore. Sure, they need to win out in these final three games, plus a bunch more needs to happen elsewhere in the AFC for them to get in. However, they need to play more so for pride at this point, which puts this visiting AFC South division-rival Tennessee Titans (3-11) in the crosshairs on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Colts have been embarrassed at points throughout this campaign but are coming off of a low point in an ugly loss last week that all but put the nail in their season's coffin. Now, they have their second to last home game remaining against a fellow AFC South team that typically results in hard-fought outcomes.
Will the Colts defense maintain its high level of play from last week while quarterback Anthony Richardson catch up and match the energy? Or, as has been the case all year, will only one side of the ball (or neither) show up, leaving onlookers frustrated and underwhelmed?
Here's how the Horseshoe Huddle staff sees things unfolding for the Colts in their Week 16 home matchup against the Titans, with our roundtable of six analysts feeling a clean sweep in favor of the Colts. It hasn't been easy for the Colts to garner confidence from analysts in 2024, but as rocky as things have been for Indy, they've been even worse for Tennessee.
Sean Ackerman (@shnackerman): Indianapolis has yet to win a game by more than one score this season. That’s not going to change in a divisional battle this weekend. At the very least, the Colts could sweep the Titans for the second straight year. Richardson and Jonathan Taylor will need to play mistake-free football to keep the win at Lucas Oil.
Pick: Colts 23, Titans 20
Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL): While the Colts often drop the ball against winning teams, they clean up against bad teams, even if it's a struggle. Their six wins are against teams that are a combined 30-55 (.545), including a 20-17 win over the Titans in Week 6. I don't think the Colts run away with this one, but they will win as Richardson has a cleaner day and Taylor atones for his momentous gaffe from last week.
Pick: Colts 21, Titans 13
Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2): The Colts are a broken team after blowing their last chance to make the playoffs this season, but the Titans are struggling mightily this year. The Colts should have enough to overcome a bad Titans’ team, especially on defense with Mason Rudolph set to start.
Pick: Colts 21, Titans 17
Jared Koch (@jjaredkoch): The Colts came up short when it mattered most last Sunday vs. the Denver Broncos, but I think this week will be smoother sledding against an inferior team like the Titans. Tennessee is on a three-game losing streak, ranks in the bottom six of the NFL for scoring offense and defense, and has a quarterback change underway for Week 16. If Indianapolis somehow drops this one, it won't be pleasant. I've got the Colts taking care of business in Lucas Oil vs. the Titans.
Pick: Colts 21, Titans 16
Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL): After imploding against the Broncos, the Colts desperately need to rebound and build some momentum. With the Titans floundering worse than Indy, Sunday’s matchup is the perfect opponent. Look for Richardson to have a bounce-back game and use his legs more against a Titans defense that struggles to contain quarterback scrambles. If the Colts defense can contain Tony Pollard, this should be a convincing win at home.
Pick: Colts 27, Titans 17
Drake Wally (@DWallsterDrake): The Colts showed the world a bad game against the Broncos, but the Titans have nearly no offensive fire, giving Indy’s defense the edge. Also, Tennessee doesn’t get to the quarterback and Richardson avoids sacks, so he’ll have time. The Colts will get back to the win column.
Pick: Colts 27, Titans 17
