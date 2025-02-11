Colts' Way-Too-Early 2026 Super Bowl Odds Revealed
With the conclusion of this year's Super Bowl and the Philadelphia Eagles' onslaught against the Kansas City Chiefs now in the books, eyes have already begun to look ahead to how the next NFL season could look, and who could inevitably end up on top as the next champion.
Perhaps the next Super Bowl Champion could be the Indianapolis Colts? Or maybe that's just extremely wishful thinking to see actually unfold.
Despite what may be within the scope of realism, sportsbooks have already begun dishing out the odds for next year's Super Bowl champion, including the chances that the Colts end up as the ones taking home the Lombardi Trophy.
And in the eyes of FanDuel Sportsbook, the optimism surrounding Indianapolis isn't too high. The Colts come in with the 10th-worst odds in the NFL to win Super Bowl LX at +7000.
As for the leader in the field, that honors goes to the Eagles –– who's chances at a repeat lie at +600.
The Colts clearly stand a few steps away from having title-contending expectations, and there are a lot of things that need to go right for Indianapolis and its roster to get there.
The beginning to build that success starts with a productive offseason. After an 8-9 season and another missing postseason bid, the pressure is on for Indianapolis to start their ascension back into contention. A critical free agency period and draft process will be tackled head-on in the coming months, and the Colts brass will need to be opportunistic and aggressive.
Perhaps in due time, the Colts and their Super Bowl odds can jump up the board. But for now, there's still work to be done.
