Colts' Alec Pierce Has Career Day in Loss to Texans: Crunching Numbers
The Indianapolis Colts (0-1) hosted AFC South division rival Houston Texans (1-0) on Sunday in hopes of getting off to a strong start to the 2024 season. While there were some significant positives to take away from this matchup, ultimately, the Colts could not defend their home turf, falling 29-27 to the visitors.
Along the silver lining were explosive performances in the passing game, in particular from quarterback Anthony Richardson and wide receiver Alec Pierce.
The following achievements by the Colts were provided postgame by Colts Communications.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
Passing: QB Anthony Richardson | 212 yards
Rushing: QB Anthony Richardson | 56 yards
Receiving: WR Alec Pierce | 125 yards
Tackles: FS Nick Cross | 14
Sacks: DT DeForest Buckner | 1.5
Takeaways: S Trevor Denbow | 1 blocked punt recovery
Kicking: K Spencer Shrader | 3-of-3 extra points (100.0%)
Punting: P Rigoberto Sanchez | 3 punts, 50.7-yard average
Returns: Anthony Gould | 4 kickoff returns, 27.3-yard avg.
OFFENSE
- The Colts' three pass completions of 50-plus yards (54, 57, 60) are their most in a single game since at least 2000.
Quarterback Anthony Richardson was 9-of-19 passing (47.4%) for 212 yards (11.2 YPA), 2 touchdowns, 1 interception, 2 sacks, and a 101.2 passer rating. He also ran the ball 6 times for 56 yards 9.3 avg.) and 1 touchdown.
- His passer rating is a new single-game career-high.
- He tied his single-game high in rushing yards (Week 4 of 2023 vs. Los Angeles Rams).
- His 60-yard completion to Alec Pierce traveled 65.3 air yards, the longest in the NFL over the last two seasons (NextGenStats).
- This is the second consecutive season Richardson was the youngest Week 1 starting quarterback in the NFL.
Running back Jonathan Taylor ran the ball 16 times for 48 yards (3.0 avg.) and 1 touchdown.
- Taylor now has seven consecutive games with a touchdown from scrimmage and six straight games with a rushing touchdown, both of which are the longest active streak in the NFL.
Wide receiver Alec Pierce caught 3-of-3 targets for 125 yards (41.7 avg.) and 1 touchdown.
- He set a new single-game career-high in receiving yards
- His 60-yard touchdown catch was the longest reception of his career and the longest for the Colts since Week 7 of 2023
- His two receptions of 50-plus yards are a first for the Colts by an individual in the same game since Pierre Garçon in Week 4 of 2011.
DEFENSE
- Three players had 10-plus tackles (Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross, E.J. Speed) for the first time since Week 15 of 2019 at the New Orleans Saints.
- The defense compiled 3.0 sacks in the first half by three different players (DeForest Buckner, Tyquan Lewis, Kwity Paye), which is the team's most sacks in the first half of a game since Week 10 of 2023 at the New England Patriots (5.0).
Defensive end Tyquan Lewis had 6 tackles (1 for loss), 1.0 sack, and 1 QB hit.
- He set a new single-game career-high in tackles.
Safety Nick Cross had 14 tackles.
- His team lead in tackles were also a single-game career high
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Segun Olubi blocked a punt, which was recovered by Trevor Denbow. It was the first career instance for both players and the first for the Colts since Week 13 of 2023 at the Tennessee Titans.
Kicker Spencer Shrader converted 3-of-3 extra points (100%)
- It was his first career game and first career extra-point attempts.
