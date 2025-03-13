Colts Bring Back Familiar Face for Competition in Key Area
The Indianapolis Colts have been uncharacteristically busy during the first few days of free agency. General manager Chris Ballard has brought in many new faces as the team prepares for a playoff push in 2025.
The Colts are reportedly signing placekicker Spencer Shrader as their free-agent spree continues. Shrader, 25, is a Notre Dame product who spent time with the Colts, the New York Jets, and the Kansas City Chiefs last season.
Shrader started for the Colts in their Week 1 matchup against the Houston Texans, knocking through all three of his extra point attempts. Indy released him on October 2nd, re-signed him on October 7th, and then cut him again on October 16th.
For the Jets, Shrader appeared in one game. He made both of his field goal attempts, converting from 25 yards and 45 yards out.
After getting cut by the Jets, Shrader moved to the Chiefs. He played in two games for Kansas City and made all three of his field goal attempts and all six of his extra point attempts. On the season, Shrader converted 14 kicks on 14 attempts.
Indy's current kicker is Matt Gay, the fourth-highest-paid kicker in the NFL. Gay made 31 of his 37 field goal attempts last season (83.8%), the 24th best percentage in the league out of kickers with at least 10 attempts. He did, however, make every single extra point.
Clearly, the Colts want to emphasize competition this offseason. Gay's job isn't guaranteed, especially if Shrader is able to keep up his hot form this summer and during the preseason.
