Colts Get One-Word Review of Offseason Moves
The Indianapolis Colts made a few interesting tweaks to their roster throughout this NFL offseason to give this group a new sense of optimism heading into a critical third year of the Shane Steichen era.
All-in-all, not quite the splashiest offseason for the Colts, yet a productive one when considering all of the new and shifting factors in play. But when summing up this Colts' past few months in just one word, what would be the best term to use?
For FOX Sports analyst Ben Arthur, he sees the Colts' offseason as focused on one central theme: competition. And of course, that starts right within the quarterback position and this offense's pending battle for QB1.
"Anthony Richardson Sr. and newcomer Daniel Jones will battle for the QB1 job," Arthur wrote. "With the former out indefinitely due to pain in his surgically repaired right shoulder, Jones has the early lead in the competition ahead of training camp."
While a few of the Colts' most important moves came on the defensive side of the ball, along with their selection to bolster their core of weapons with tight end Tyler Warren in the first round of this year's draft, none of their decisions may be more crucial to success than their situation under center between Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson.
Following the events of minicamp and Richardson's injury, taking him out of the mix to throw, the hype for Jones to be the leader in the clubhouse to capture that starting job seems to be the growing consensus.
However, the team's 2023 fourth-overall pick still has an unmatched upside that, if the pieces are put together in training camp, and he's able to sustain his health for an extended timeframe, that nod to be the starter can easily become his. It won't be a walk in the park, but as a top-five pick just two drafts ago, it's likely in Steichen's and Chris Ballard's best interest to see him pan out as the franchise quarterback he was once advertised to be.
Thankfully, for Richardson, his health seems to be trending in the right direction before camp, but that's only part of the climb to being dubbed QB1.
In the grand scope of the Colts' offseason, though, what Indianapolis has transpiring at quarterback is exactly what this front office and coaching staff sought out to do following the end of their 2024 campaign. Competition was a key focus to help push their young signal caller facing ups and downs forward in his career, but also seemed keen on ensuring this would be a true competition before next season.
Now, with less than three months to go until the Colts kick things off and Richardson as a projected QB2 in the eyes of many, that seems to be exactly the case at hand.
It's an unpredictable time under center in Indianapolis right now, but as camp begins to get underway, we'll then start to get a few more hints as to how this race could turn out for the Colts' offense before Week One.