Colts Fall to Brutal Spot in NFL Rankings
The Indianapolis Colts are only a week away from a critical NFL draft, where they'll be on the clock at number 14 overall. However, previously, the Colts made significant splashes in free agency with additions like cornerback Charvarius Ward and Camryn Bynum, which elevated their defense immediately.
However, there is still room to improve, as well as the development of the news-dominant story of quarterbacks Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones duking it out for the starting position under center in 2025.
Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr's post-free agency power rankings aren't the easiest on Indianapolis, as they fall to an unenviable 27th overall despite an influx of free agent talent. However, Orr breaks down his reasoning and mentions the competition at quarterback.
Here's what Orr had to say about Indy's 27th rank.
"To me, splitting reps between Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson is either the rocket fuel on Richardson’s career or the ejector seat, guaranteeing him a first-class ticket to another QB guru who would try to develop the former first-round pick," wrote Orr. "All along, Indianapolis’s message has been that Richardson needs repetitions. Pulling those back forces him to treat the precious few he does get like they are critical—something he may not have been doing prior."
The Colts' quarterback situation is a bit dire when looked at from a surface level, with Richardson needing to improve from his pitfall of a 2024 campaign drastically. Richardson is an elite runner at the field general spot, but that isn't what makes a quarterback successful in the NFL.
Richardson has to improve as a passer, or there's a good shot that Jones will get an opportunity to start during the 2025 season. Last year, Richardson was benched for veteran Joe Flacco due to bad play and not being ready for the starting role.
Initially, Shane Steichen told the media that it gave the team the best chance to win, but it quickly became apparent that it was Richardson's lack of preparedness. While Richardson did look better after his benching, he still didn't finish the 2024 season and ultimately played 11 out of 17 games. This makes for 15 games played out of a possible 34 for his short NFL career.
The 2025 season hinges on solid draft picks, but also Richardson making the crucial year-three leap to get his game to new heights. The hope for the Colts is that Jones' addition will help this happen and bring the best out of Richardson.
As mentioned before, if Richardson falls apart and Indianapolis can't make the playoffs, the franchise might be wiped clean from top to bottom. Indianapolis will do whatever is possible to improve and hopefully jump in the rankings from the bottom of the barrel, 27th spot.
