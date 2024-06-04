Indianapolis Colts Offseason Spotlight: Dallis Flowers
The Indianapolis Colts' cornerback room is a major question mark heading into 2024, but this returning starter could provide the room with just the boost it needs to be passable.
The Colts signed cornerback Dallis Flowers as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh State after the 2022 NFL Draft. Flowers was primarily signed for his ability on special teams-- mostly as a return man-- but the Colts were intrigued by his physical traits as well. At 6'1" with 32 inch arms (and superb athleticism), Flowers has the exact traits that the Colts look for at the position.
After a promising first season as a depth cornerback/kick return ace, Flowers was set to become the Colts' top outside cornerback heading into 2023. He got off to a strong start through four games, leading the team with three pass breakups and playing almost every snap on defense. Unfortunately, he suffered a season-ending achilles tear in the final minutes of the Colts' week four game against the Los Angeles Rams.
With Flowers returning to the fold from that devastating injury, what does the cornerback depth chart gain from bringing back this starter?
The Flashes were Strong
Flowers, 27, was a veteran in the Colts' youthful cornerback room a year ago. He had just 175 defensive snaps under his belt heading into last offseason, but trailed only Kenny Moore II in terms of career defensive snaps in the corner room.
Flowers took on the role of experienced vet, despite only entering into his second season of play. He was tasked with being the sturdy force at outside cornerback while players like JuJu Brents, Jaylon Jones, and Darrell Baker Jr. properly acclimated themselves to the NFL game. Outside of an up-and-down opening game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Flowers was that steady presence in his month of play last season.
In 304 defensive snaps, Flowers allowed just 11 receptions on 18 targets as the primary coverage player. He allowed 115 yards total, which was a modest 6.38 yards per target allowed. He also contributed three pass breakups on the season, which would end up being more than Kenny Moore II totaled in nearly quadruple the amount of snaps in 2023.
Flowers really found his rhythm in his final game of the year against the Los Angeles Rams. He allowed just three receptions for 27 yards and logged two pass breakups against a strong Rams' offense. He also contributed a fantastic tackle for a loss on a screen to his side in the third quarter of the game.
If the Colts are getting the last version of Flowers that took the field in 2023, then this cornerback room may not struggle as much as we expect this upcoming season.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Please Stay Healthy
Like most players on this Colts' roster, Flowers just needs to stay on the field this upcoming season. Major injuries can be a bit flukey, and really it just comes down to how the player responds. Flowers has the ability to be an every down starter, we just have to see a full season of play from him first.
Aside from health, there are some areas to still improve upon in Flowers' game. He struggled as a tackler last year, as Pro Football Focus had him with a 21.2% missed tackle rate. He has the size and willingness to be involved as a run defender/tackler, but he needs to showcase that physicality in 2024. He could also stand to be a tad more clean in his footwork, but his innate athleticism typically covers up for that.
Overall, the early results on Flowers as a starter are promising and the Colts' desperately need a full season of him in the mix next year.
The Bottom Line
The Colts are running it back with a young cornerback room for the 2024 season. While the team is hopeful in the young players from last year taking a step forward, the more realistic path to upgrading the room is the return of Dallis Flowers.
Flowers is a fantastic athlete with optimal length and ball skills in coverage. If he can stay healthy this upcoming season, the Colts could have a solid starting rotation of Jaylon Jones, JuJu Brents, and Kenny Moore II (in the slot) for 2024.
Need your fill on daily Colts' content? Head over to the Locked On Colts' YouTube channel where Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks hit on all the major topics surrounding this team. Hit that subscribe button while you are there!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.