Colts Predicted to Land 'Impressive Athlete' in NFL Draft
As the 2025 NFL Draft inches closer, the Indianapolis Colts have had no shortage of chatter about how they'll approach their 14th-overall pick atop the first round.
It's an interesting position for the Colts to be in at number 14, as they won't be in the mix at the top of the board for any elite blue-chip prospects, but a few compelling names will likely still be lingering on the table up for grabs once their time to be on the clock hits.
In the eyes of Yahoo! Sports' Charles McDonald, Indianapolis could ultimately swing on Penn State tight end Tyler Warren with their first-round pick, pinning him as the Colts' selection in their latest mock draft to act as a major help for Anthony Richardson and his development.
"The Colts seem to be sticking with Anthony Richardson for another year, so here’s a dynamic athlete at tight end to make his life a little easier," McDonald said. "For his size (6-foot-6, 261 pounds), Warren is one of the most impressive athletes in the country and will open up the playbook for Colts head coach Shane Steichen."
Warren has been a popular connection with Indianapolis since the offseason began. The Colts have had a void at their tight end spot for some time now, so picking up one of the best talents at the position within the entire draft class may be a surefire way of attacking that need.
Finishing off last season, Warren collected a team-leading 104 receptions, 1,233 yards, and eight touchdowns in 16 games as a major part of leading the Nittany Lions to a deep College Football Playoff run.
The Colts could benefit Richardson massively by providing a strong safety net who can act as a vertical threat, providing for a versatile collection of weapons surrounding him, and giving the young quarterback the best chance at succeeding in a critical year three.
Warren also has the ability to be an impact run blocker, further helping the Colts lean on their offensive strengths on the ground with either Jonathan Taylor or Richardson's dual-threat ability.
The Colts do have some holes to attack on the defensive end. They very well could do so with their first-round selection similar to how they approached two of their last three drafts. However, if Indianapolis wants to be aggressive in maximizing the abilities of their hopeful franchise quarterback, Warren deserves a strong look once the Colts roll around on the clock.
The 2025 NFL Draft will officially kick off on Thursday, April 24th at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, where the Colts will finally make their long-awaited decision.
