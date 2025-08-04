Colts Reveal Preseason Depth Chart vs. Ravens
The Indianapolis Colts have officially unveiled a first look at their unofficial depth chart for their debut preseason game vs. the Baltimore Ravens.
As for the Colts' starting quarterback decision, that remains up in the air between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, with head coach Shane Steichen declining to state who'd be named the first name on the field, but did mention both would play.
Here's the full outlook for the Colts on offense, defense, and special teams for Thursday night's contest.
Offense
- QB: Daniel Jones or Anthony Richardson Sr., Riley Leonard, Jason Bean
- RB: Jonathan Taylor, Tyler Goodson, DJ Giddens, Khalil Herbert, Salvon Ahmed, Ulysses Bentley IV
- WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin, Laquon Treadwell, Ajou Ajou, Tyler Kahmann
- WR: Alec Pierce, Adonai Mitchell, D.J. Montgomery, Blayne Taylor, Landon Parker
- WR: Josh Downs, Anthony Gould, Coleman Owen
- TE: Tyler Warren, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory, Jelani Woods, Sean McKeon, Maximilian Mang
- LT: Bernhard Raimann, Blake Freeland, Marshall Foerner
- LG: Quenton Nelson, Josh Sills, Mose Vavao
- C: Tanor Bortolini, Danny Pinter, Wesley French
- RG: Matt Goncalves, Dalton Tucker
- RT: Braden Smith, Jalen Travis, Luke Tenuta
- Ahmed suffered a "severe leg injury," per Steichen, during Sunday's training camp practice.
Defense
- DE: Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, JT Tuimoloau, Desmond Little
- DT: DeForest Buckner, Neville Gallimore, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Devtona Davis
- NT: Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II, Tim Smith, Josh Tupou
- DE: Laiatu Latu, Samson Ebukam, Durell Nchami, Isaiah Land
- WLB: Cameron McGrone, Jaylon Carlies, Austin Ajiake, Segun Olubi, Solomon DeShields
- MLB: Zaire Franklin, Joe Bachie, Liam Anderson, Jacob Phillips
- CB: Justin Walley, Jaylon Jones, Jonathan Edwards, Duke Shelley
- CB: Charvarius Ward, JuJu Brents, Samuel Womack III, Tre Herndon
- FS: Camryn Bynum, Rodney Thomas II, Trey Washington
- SS: Nick Cross, Hunter Wohler, Daniel Scott
- N: Kenny Moore II, Alex Johnson, Ladarius Tennison, Chris Lammons
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Special Teams
- P: Rigoberto Sanchez
- PK: Spencer Shrader, Maddux Trujillo
- H: Rigoberto Sanchez
- LS: Luke Rhodes
- KR: Anthony Gould, Ashton Dulin, Tyler Goodson, D.J. Montgomery
- PR: Anthony Gould, Josh Downs, Coleman Owen
It's worth mentioning that Salvon Ahmed suffered a significant leg injury this weekend in camp, while cornerbacks JuJu Brents and Jaylon Jones have been held out of recent practices due to hamstring injuries–– possibly limiting their availability in their first matchup of the year vs. the Ravens.
While it's just an unofficial preseason depth chart, it does give a peek into how the Colts may stack up their starters and reserves heading into the year, outside of what Indianapolis has planned for their quarterback position, which seemingly still has a starting spot up for grabs a little over a month away from the regular season kicking off.
However, for now, Indianapolis will have their first of three preseason contests on the horizon, with the Colts' first test coming against the Ravens on Thursday, August 7th at 7 PM ET.