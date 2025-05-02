Colts Versatile Rookie Defender Overlooked for 2025
The Indianapolis Colts had a successful NFL draft for 2025, highlighted by the incredible talent of tight end Tyler Warren. However, there are other players outside of the top rounds who can help impact Indy's 2025 campaign and hopefully attain a playoff spot.
One of the intriguing selections is Wisconsin Badgers safety/linebacker hybrid, Hunter Wohler. The seventh-rounder (232nd overall) may have been the last selection for Indianapolis, but he's a versatile defender with plenty of skills to help bolster Lou Anarumo's agenda.
Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron put Wohler in his piece, highlighting him as a rookie to watch this year. Here's what Cameron had to say on the talented Wohler.
"Wohler's senior season wasn't as good as his junior year, but he's still an interesting box safety prospect. He has an elite 90.0 coverage grade since 2023 and is a very strong tackler for the position, though he has just average athletic tools. If Wohler can make an impact on special teams, he can catch on with this Colts roster as a backup strong safety."
Wohler can also play the linebacker position, but will likely be more attractive as a safety in Anarumo's game plan. Per Pro Football Focus, he played several spots in 2024, notching snaps at safety (228), box safety (308), and slot (118). His snap counts show his diverse skill set and how it can help the Colts at depth.
While Wohler is likely to start on special teams, the backups for Indy at safety aren't good, giving Wohler a path to playing time if he can impress coaches. Behind Camryn Bynum and Nick Cross, it's simply not an encouraging bunch, so Wohler is a welcome addition.
Wohler's time in Wisconsin was full of solid play. He'd conclude his college career with the Badgers by playing in 43 games and logging 229 tackles (150 solo, 12 for loss), three picks, 13 passes defended, and 2.0 sacks.
If Colts free agent Julian Blackmon finds a new team, Wohler's importance increases dramatically. Blackmon isn't necessarily a bad player at this juncture, but if the Colts do re-sign him it's to be a rotational or backup safety, rather than a starter at the spot.
It will be interesting to see how Wohler impacts Indy's defense and if he can see playing time outside of special teams. He's talented enough to smash the seventh-round value he's currently holding, and Anarumo is a defensive mind who can bring the best out of his players, whether veterans or rookies.
