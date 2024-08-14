Indianapolis Colts Announce a Pair of Veteran Free-Agent Signings
With three joint training camp practices and two preseason games remaining, the Indianapolis Colts are doing their best to ensure they have a full stable of players to evaluate.
On Wednesday, the team announced the signing of two veteran free agents, defensive end Derek Rivers and wide receiver Greg Ward. In corresponding moves, the Colts also waived safety Kendell Brooks and waived-injured wide receiver Ethan Fernea, meaning if Fernea clears waivers, then he will land on the team's Injured Reserve list.
Rivers (6'5", 250, 30 years old) was a popular player among Colts fans online prior to the 2017 NFL Draft when the New England Patriots drafted him in the third round with the 83rd overall pick. He has also played for the Los Angeles Rams (2020) and Houston Texans (2021-23).
Rivers has dealt with injuries for much of his seven-year career and as a result has bounced around between active rosters and practice squads. In 24 career games (1 start), Rivers has compiled 16 tackles (5 for loss), 3.5 sacks, and 7 quarterback hits. He has not seen games action since 2021 but was a member of the Patriots' Super Bowl LIII team.
Aside from Rivers, the Colts' defensive end rotation currently includes Kwity Paye, Laiatu Latu, Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo, Genard Avery, Isaiah Land, Titus Leo, and Levi Bell after starter Samson Ebukam suffered an Achilles tear two weeks ago.
Ward (5'11", 190, 29), originally came into the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent quarterback out of the University of Houston in 2017. Ward spent much of his time in Philadelphia on the practice squad, including the team's win in Super Bowl LII.
He was with the Eagles from 2017-18 before being cut and signing with the Alliance of American Football's (AAF) San Antonio Commanders in 2019. Following the AAF's demise, Ward returned to Philadelphia from 2019-23, which includes two years with current Colts head coach Shane Steichen from 2021-22 when Steichen was the Eagles' offensive coordinator.
Ward has played in 40 career regular-season games (13 starts), all between 2019-21, before spending the most recent two seasons on the Eagles' practice squad.
For his career, Ward has caught 88 passes (130 targets) for 768 yards (8.7 avg.) and 10 touchdowns, as well as 30 punt returns for 170 yards (5.7 avg.). He has played 255 total special teams snaps compared to 1,344 on offense (1,098 in the slot), according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).
Ward joins a Colts receiver room featuring Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, AD Mitchell, Anthony Gould, Ashton Dulin, D.J. Montgomery, Juwann Winfree, Laquon Treadwell, Tyrie Cleveland, and Derek Slywka. Adding Ward gives the Colts a little relief in the wake of Downs' ankle injury, which should keep him out for about 3-5 more weeks. Downs is both the starting slot receiver and in the Colts' punt and kickoff return rotation.
Next for the Colts, they host the Arizona Cardinals for two days of joint practices this week on Wednesday and Thursday before the two teams play their second preseason game on Saturday.
