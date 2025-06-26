Colts Reveal Official Training Camp Schedule
The Indianapolis Colts have officially unveiled their training camp schedule ahead of the 2025 NFL season.
With camps around the league now closing in on a month away from kicking off and teams starting to showcase their schedule for the action, the Colts are the newest to drop their set of dates for when things will transpire, taking place from July 23rd to August 14th on Grand Park Sports Campus.
Throughout the two weeks of Colts camp, they'll have a variety of special fan days taking place for those in attendance, including a Family Day on July 25th, Thirsty Thursday on July 31st, and Salute to Service on August 2nd.
It'll be the first time the Colts will have taken the field since their OTAs and minicamps wrapped up earlier this month, providing fans another look at both new and returning faces in the fold ahead of their 2025-26 campaign.
Training camp will also be ensuing as the Colts begin their preseason contests, facing the Baltimore Ravens on the road during their first week on August 7th, as the Green Bay Packers will travel to Indianapolis at the end of their training camp session for a joint practice leading up to their preseason matchup on August 14, the end of their camp showings.
Indy will have a few interesting storylines worth watching through the few weeks of camp to ensue, largely revolving around the quarterback competition set to go down between Daniel Jones and 2023 fourth-overall pick Anthony Richardson. It also provides a chance to get a first look at rookie tight end Tyler Warren within this offense, alongside newly-hired defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo leading his new unit heading into his first year.
Now, we'll know exactly when and where that action will be taking place, all starting off on July 23rd at 10 AM ET.
Tickets for those to attend are available on the Colts' website.