Injury Timeline Emerges for Colts' Promising Young Player
The Indianapolis Colts have a young potential difference-maker on their offense in tight end Jelani Woods, but the big problem is that he's struggled to be healthy as he enters his third season in the NFL.
Woods left last Saturday's preseason contest against the Arizona Cardinals early with a toe injury. Now, NFL insider Jordan Schultz is reporting that Woods will be out for "about four months" after undergoing surgery today.
Schultz posted on X on Friday, "Sources: TE Jelani Woods underwent successful surgery today for turf toe and will miss about four months. The team is hopeful that Woods can return around Christmas in time for a playoff push."
Woods was having a rather pedestrian training camp and preseason this summer after making his return to the field from an injury-plagued 2023 season. He caught 25 passes for 312 yards (12.5 avg.), 3 touchdowns, and 16 first downs as a rookie in 2022, but consecutive hamstring injuries on different legs kept him out of the lineup for the entirety of his sophomore season.
With Woods on the shelf potentially for the next four months, the Colts may roll ahead with Kylen Granson, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, and Will Mallory at tight end.
