Insider Links Colts to Gifted Prospect
The 2025 edition of the NFL draft is set to kick off in under a week in Green Bay, Wisconsin, as the Indianapolis Colts finalize their big board ahead of a make-or-break season.
The Colts have held meetings with their fair share of top prospects, especially at positions such as tight end and offensive line. Chris Ballard, who is in his eighth year as general manager, needs a player who can seriously impact the roster after missing the postseason in 2024.
Looking deeper into tight end, the Colts may choose to spend their 14th overall pick on one come Thursday. Penn State's Tyler Warren and Michigan's Colston Loveland are regarded as the top two prospects in this year's class, with a few other names in the mix.
LSU's Mason Taylor and Bowling Green's Harold Fannin Jr. are being named as day two candidates at the spot, especially for tight-end-needy teams. Fannin, 20, led the NCAA among tight ends with 1,554 receiving yards in 2024.
The Colts, however, have been named as one of two teams that have shown the most interest in Loveland ahead of the draft (per Benjamin Allbright | KOA Colorado).
Standing tall at 6-foot-6, Loveland is more than capable of being a downfield threat for an offense in his first year. In his junior season, Loveland caught 56 passes for 582 yards and five touchdowns. In 2023, Loveland helped the Wolverines win the College Football Playoffs with 64 yards on three catches.
Aside from the Colts showing interest, Loveland has reportedly been connected with the Los Angeles Chargers. Obviously, Loveland was bound to garner interest from his former head coach, Jim Harbaugh.
The Chargers have the 22nd overall pick, meaning they'd have to trade up to pass the Colts if they really want him. Considering Ballard's history with first-round trade downs, there's a possibility the Chargers have Loveland fall right into their lap.
Just days away from the draft, the Colts have little time to decide what to do. There's a high chance Loveland's on the board, and if Allbright is right, the team seems to have a high level of interest in him.