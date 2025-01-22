Colts' Division Rival Fires General Manager
The Jacksonville Jaguars are parting ways with general manager Trent Baalke just weeks after the end of the 2024 NFL regular season.
Baalke spent five years with the Jaguars, one as the director of player personnel and four as the team's general manager. Jags owner Shad Khan came to the decision after weeks of internal discussion with Baalke about the team's future.
"Following several discussions with Trent Baalke this week, we both arrived at the conclusion that it is in our mutual best interests to respectfully separate, effective immediately," said Khan in a statement released on Wednesday. "Trent leaves us with my deepest appreciation for his efforts over the past five seasons... I am deeply committed to building a winner here in Jacksonville and look forward to introducing a new head coach who will make that happen for our players and fans alike."
Baalke was responsible for drafting and developing first-overall pick Trevor Lawrence. After four seasons, he's failed to give Lawrence an opportunity for success.
The Jags have promoted Ethan Waugh to interim general manager to fill in Baalke's shoes while the team searches for a head coach. A 4-13 record this season was the final straw in Baalke's stay after running through multiple head coaches and coordinators.
Through four seasons as a general manager, Baalke's Jaguars totaled 25 wins and 43 losses. Jacksonville's hunt for a fresh front office is underway just three months before the NFL draft.
