Colts' Jelani Woods Out to Prove He Can Be 'Pivotal Point' in Offense
Although the 2022 season for the Indianapolis Colts was disastrous on multiple levels, there were a few bright spots that the organization could build on.
One of those bright spots was Jelani Woods, the athletic tight end prospect who showed tremendous progress in his rookie campaign. While the Colts offense struggled, Woods flashed when given the chance. Woods amassed 25 catches for 312 yards and three touchdowns, looking poised to take over the lead tight end role in 2023.
Fast forward to today, and a lot has changed for Woods. 2022 was the last time we have seen Woods on the field. Hamstring injuries forced him to miss all of 2023, a season where Woods was expected to break out.
But 2024 is another chance for Woods to prove who he can be for the Colts. The hamstring injuries look to be behind him, and it seems Woods is back to his old self. However, if you ask the young tight end, he does not believe that to be the case.
"Actually to be honest, I feel better really," Woods admitted this week. "Because I’m pretty much starting to know my body really well and kind of creating a routine daily to kind of just keep building myself. And I feel like I’m (off to) a good start right now, so I’m just trying to keep it going, take it a day at a time for the most part.”
As with every injury that keeps a player out for a considerable amount of time, it took its toll on Woods. Rehab is difficult for every injury, pushing the body to the limit to try and return as quickly as possible. For Woods, the worst part about his injury was what was going on in his head, not his hamstrings.
“It was just more mental," Woods explained. "Like not being able to play with my brothers and kind of feeling a little secluded a little bit because you’re trying to focus on getting healthy to get back, but you’re trying to push to be with your brothers again, be able to play again, just to be you again, like everybody would say so."
Although Woods could not be out there on the field with his brothers, the tight end continued to stay engaged as much as he could. He imagined himself taking every rep to enhance his understanding of the offense. The work was not about to stop because he could not be on the field.
Staying engaged last season has allowed Woods to get off to a fast start this spring. With the hamstring issues resolved and in the past, Woods has hit the ground running throughout the Colts' offseason program. He does not have to think through what he needs to do in Shane Steichen's offense because of the work he put in a season ago, empowering Woods to play fast and free on the field.
"For me, being able to have the opportunity – even though I was hurt, I was in the locker room, I was in every meeting," Woods said. "After practice, during practice while I’m not playing, but I’m still asking questions on the field. So, everything right now is kind of easy.
"It’s just more physical now actually doing it compared to mentally having to prepare. So, that’s one thing that’s really good right now. I’m being able to fly around easy, be myself and just have fun for the most part.”
Woods has already started to make noise now that he is back on the field. At 6-7 and 253 pounds, the massive tight end is hard to miss out there. His size and speed (4.61 40-yard dash) are a combination that makes him unique within the tight end room.
And Woods is using all of his tools to his advantage. Woods has been one of the standouts of Colts OTAs, routinely making plays in the second level and racking up yards after the catch. Woods has already made quite the impression on Steichen and the rest of the coaching staff, who are finally seeing what the big man has to offer for the first time.
“Shoot, obviously coming off the injury, taking care of his body has been awesome," Steichen remarked. "But to see him out here going with the guys, he’s been making a ton of plays. A big-body tight end that can run the vertical routes, run the shallows, run the deep cross. It’s awesome to see. Obviously, he’s a matchup for a defense that they have to be prepared for. So, it’s been good to see.”
Woods will need to continue making plays and leaving a good impression on Steichen and the Colts coaches if he wishes to carve out the role he was on track to receiver in 2022.
The Colts tight end room is full of talented players who are itching to establish themselves as the guy. Kylen Granson and Will Mallory slot in as the move tight ends, the primary receiving threats Woods will need to be out. The in-line options are Drew Ogletree and Mo Alie-Cox, players who excel as blockers but can also make plays downfield in the passing game.
The competition is fierce among the group, but Woods has the highest ceiling among all of them. The 25-year-old may have missed an entire season, but he still has the confidence that he can be exactly what this team needs: A difference-maker at tight end.
"I know what I can do," Woods elaborated. "I know how well I can help the offense. I know I can be a pivotal point in the offense, and I’m just trying to show that and earn the respect back, earn my spot back. And so, pretty much do whatever I can to show them Jelani’s here.”
If Jelani is finally here, the Colts' offense just got much more dynamic.
