Jonah Laulu: Indianapolis Colts Rookie Files
The journey to the NFL is hardly ever a straight path.
Every player faces unforeseen challenges that will test whether or not they have what it takes to make it to the league. While some players may face challenges on the field, others face obstacles off it and in their personal lives.
But no matter the struggle, there is always a light at the end of the tunnel. And that tunnel may lead to realizing a dream.
This is "Rookie Files," a series on Horseshoe Huddle that gives you the backstory of every rookie for the Indianapolis Colts. Going player by player, we look at their journeys to the NFL and what makes each unique while also detailing how they help the Colts. Finishing off the series for 2024 is Jonah Laulu, who followed his mother's example to persevere and overcome the odds by making it to the NFL.
Gaining Perspective
Laulu was born on June 30, 2000, in Las Vegas, Nev., to Julius Tucker and Palolo Laulu. Growing up, Laulu and his siblings did not have much. Palolo, a single mother, had to work two jobs to support her children.
Working two jobs meant Paolo was not around much and missed out on many things. But the family always had food to eat, and Laulu and his siblings always felt loved. Seeing how much his mom sacrificed to provide for their family put things into perspective for Laulu.
"What kept me going was when I was younger, I got my work ethic from my mom," Laulu explained. "There was a point where she had to file for bankruptcy and she had to take up two jobs. She would go work her job from 7 in the morning to 3, 4 p.m. She would come home, make sure we were all good, and then she'd go to her other job. She took up a job at Macy's, checking out people. And so, seeing that at my age – I was like 15 – it was a really pivotal point for me."
Laulu was always a big kid for his age, leading him to success on the football field from an early age. He enrolled at Centennial High School in Las Vegas, where coaches wanted him to switch to the offensive line. But Laulu wanted to play tight end and have a chance to make plays with the ball in his hands.
The thought of switching positions weighed heavily on Laulu. But when he would start to feel sorry for himself, he would think about his mom. It made the problems he faced in football as a high school student seem so miniscule. If his mother could push through all the chaos in their lives while continuing to provide for and show love to their family, Laulu could do the same.
"I had coaches back then that, they tried to switch my position to offense and offensive line, and I didn't want to play offensive line and I was kind of stressed out," Laulu admitted. "But seeing my mom and what she was going through just for us, it kind of changed my mindset. I've always had that mindset of working because nothing in life is handed to you. Nothing in life is given to you. You've got to go and take it yourself."
Laulu changed his outlook on the situation and transitioned into a two-way monster for Centennial, doing whatever the coaches asked him to do. He ended up playing tight end and on the defensive line, hauling in 10 catches for 182 yards and a touchdown in six games. Laulu tacked on 26 tackles and a fumble recovery on defense.
Laulu earned all-conference honors as a senior despite only playing half the season. He was also a letterman in basketball and track, speaking to his athleticism.
As a two-star recruit, Laulu did not receive many offers to play football at the next level. His options were to stay in town and go to UNLV or travel west to Hawaii. Laulu chose the latter and committed to the Rainbow Warriors after his senior year, ready to make his mark away from home.
Time for a Change
Laulu arrived at Hawaii set to carve out a role at tight end for the Rainbow Warriors. But it did not take long for Hawaii coaches to ask him to switch to defensive end full-time. While he would have to bulk up from his 230-pound frame, Laulu would do whatever got him on the field fastest.
Laulu spent the first year at Hawaii on the scout team, earning the Coach Hank Vasconcellos Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year. Now up to 260 pounds, he saw his first real action in 2019 as a reserve defensive lineman, tallying 11 tackles and 2.5 sacks. 2020 saw Laulu enter the starting lineup, recording 26 tackles and 1.5 sacks in nine games.
2021 brought about a different coaching staff to Hawaii. Laulu performed well under the new coaching staff, racking up career highs with 34 tackles and four sacks, but not well enough. The defensive scheme was not a fit, and Laulu could feel his technique slipping. That was unacceptable for a kid who holds himself accountable, as Laulu does.
"I have really high expectations for myself and I'm really, really hard on myself, which I think is a good and bad thing," Laulu revealed. "Because if I don't meet my expectations, I'll be really hard on myself and I'll really get in my head. It kind of motivates me to just keep going, which helped me get to where I am."
Laulu realized that if he wanted to continue improving and have a chance at the NFL, he would have to leave Hawaii. Laulu entered the transfer portal, searching for a new home and a better opportunity to achieve his dream.
A 4,000-Mile Transfer
As numerous schools made their pitch to bring Laulu on board, the defensive lineman weighed his options. Ultimately, Laulu settled on the University of Oklahoma, meaning he would move nearly 4,000 miles to continue his college career.
A new school also meant another new position. Head coach Brent Venables asked Laulu to move inside to defensive tackle, meaning he would need to add even more weight. Laulu agreed without hesitation, another example of his selflessness.
“Him moving to that group has made that group better through competition and leadership, value system and toughness," Venables said about Laulu. "He’s a great teammate. There are a lot of ways he’s made that inside position better, more accountable.”
Laulu bulked up another 30 pounds as he transitioned to playing the 3-Technique. He immediately became a valuable member of the Sooners' defensive line rotation. Laulu added 20 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and his first career interception in 2022.
2023 was Laulu's sixth and final season of college football. While Laulu never became a full-time starter for the Sooners, he continued to be a contributor in the middle. He finished with 11 tackles and a sack on the way to being named to the Academic All-Big-12 First-Team.
Laulu's six-year college career included 66 games, 102 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks. For a two-star recruit, he made a name for himself across the college football landscape.
After two years at Oklahoma, Laulu proved athletic enough to perform in the Big 12 despite little experience at his position. While the NFL had become a realistic possibility at the end of his time at Hawaii, it was even more real now. Laulu entered the 2024 NFL Draft, hoping a team would give him a shot.
Laulu did not receive an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine, meaning he would have to put his athleticism on display at the Oklahoma Pro Day. Laulu impressed at the event, running a 4.96 40-yard dash and displaying elite explosiveness (36-inch vertical, 9-10 broad jump). Laulu caught the attention of Colts' southwest area scout Anthony Coughlin with his size and ability to move.
"I thought it was really cool just being able to talk to NFL teams because where I'm at right now is what I used to pray for," Laulu remarked. "And so, just being able to talk to scouts on Zoom I thought was really cool. (Coughlin) was saying that (the Colts) really liked me."
Laulu had visited with teams and knew he could go late in the draft, but it was no guarantee he would hear his name called. As the seventh round commenced, he began to receive calls from other teams about joining them as an undrafted free agent if he was not picked. But Laulu never got the chance to choose his team.
The Colts came calling, selecting Laulu with the No.234 pick. Laulu did not believe it at first, asking Colts general manager Chris Ballard if it was a prank call. It was not a prank call, but rather the call that would change the 22-year-old's life forever.
How Laulu Helps the Colts
Seventh-round picks are typically developmental prospects who are not expected to see the field early. Although Laulu is seen as a project, it does not mean he cannot add value. He is a high-end athlete with great character and an immense passion to improve his game, making Laulu the type of prospect the Colts like to take shots on.
The 6-5, 292-pound Laulu has the athletic profile (9.62 RAS) the Colts love in their defensive linemen. He is explosive off the ball and gets after opposing offensive linemen very quickly. Laulu has solid length for an interior defensive lineman, and his position versatility gives defensive line coach Charlie Partridge options for how to use him.
Laulu's strength was as a run defender, hitting the ball carrier at the point of attack. While he did not have much production as a pass rusher in college, Laulu has the athletic traits to mold into a plus rusher from the interior.
Laulu is still quite raw and will need to work on his game before he sees any meaningful playing time with the Colts. A year on the practice squad may be beneficial for Laulu, spending the season learning from the likes of DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart.
No matter how he is used with the Colts, you can expect Laulu to use the work ethic he learned from his mother to reach his full potential in the NFL.
