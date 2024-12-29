Horseshoe Huddle

WATCH: Jonathan Taylor Keeps Colts Close with Second Score vs Giants

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is single-handedly keeping his team close to the Giants.

Dec 29, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) scoring a 2nd quarter touchdown against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
The Indianapolis Colts offense has been stale outside of running back Jonathan Taylor, who scored his second touchdown to pull closer to the New York Giants.

Quarterback Joe Flacco has been underwhelming, but Taylor is manning the entire offensive capability through nearly three-quarters of football. Taylor is humming with 24 carries for 107 rushing yards and two scores.

Indianapolis must continue to gather momentum to avoid an embarrassing loss to the awful Giants on the road. Shane Steichen, Gus Bradley, and others' jobs may depend on winning this game.

We'll see what's ahead in what has been a horrible performance so far from Indianapolis. The Colts can't afford to lose this game or see their playoff hopes evaporate in front of a visiting crowd.

