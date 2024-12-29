WATCH: Jonathan Taylor Keeps Colts Close with Second Score vs Giants
The Indianapolis Colts offense has been stale outside of running back Jonathan Taylor, who scored his second touchdown to pull closer to the New York Giants.
Quarterback Joe Flacco has been underwhelming, but Taylor is manning the entire offensive capability through nearly three-quarters of football. Taylor is humming with 24 carries for 107 rushing yards and two scores.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Indianapolis must continue to gather momentum to avoid an embarrassing loss to the awful Giants on the road. Shane Steichen, Gus Bradley, and others' jobs may depend on winning this game.
We'll see what's ahead in what has been a horrible performance so far from Indianapolis. The Colts can't afford to lose this game or see their playoff hopes evaporate in front of a visiting crowd.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.