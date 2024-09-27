Colts' Jonathan Taylor Reveals Secret to Rushing Success
The Indianapolis Colts have experienced struggles in the passing game to begin the 2024 season as Anthony Richardson continues to grow and develop his game.
Because of the slow start in the passing game, the Colts have had to rely on Jonathan Taylor and the running game to shoulder the load on offense. Luckily for the Colts, Taylor is off to a hot start and has no plans of slowing down.
Taylor rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns last week in the win over the Chicago Bears. Taylor sits seventh in the NFL in rushing after three weeks with 261 yards and is averaging 5.1 yards per carry. The running back has found a groove early despite extra attention from defenses.
“I feel like we've definitely been able to get on a roll," Taylor admitted. "Finally got one under our belt, but it's a week-to-week league. We're going to have to definitely earn it again this week."
Taylor is known for his speed and ability to take it to the house on every play, making him a dangerous weapon out of the backfield. However, an underrated aspect of Taylor's game is the patience he displays in letting blocks develop in front of him before he hits the hole.
Patience can be challenging for a running back when it looks like a defense is beginning to close in. So, what's the secret to Taylor's ability to stay patient? His preparation.
"You definitely just have to know who you're going against," Taylor said. "You’ve got to look at the personnel. That's where the film study comes into play a ton with the linebackers and as well as the defensive line.”
Quarterbacks are typically known for the insane amount of preparation they put in each week to be ready for the next opponent. However, preparation is not discussed as much at the running back position. While the level of preparation and film study by running backs is not universal across the NFL, it could be the difference between good and great running backs. Taylor believes it helps him know what will happen on the field so he can play faster.
"If you have a lot of film study, then you kind of have an idea of what to anticipate," Taylor stated. "So, it all comes from the study throughout the week.”
Take Taylor's first touchdown on Sunday as a perfect example of his patience, anticipation, and home run-hitting ability. Taylor starts right and immediately cuts back left as he knows the offensive line is directing traffic to the right. As he hits the second level, he almost comes to a complete stop before bouncing back to the right to get behind his blockers. From there, Taylor's speed does the rest as he flies past the rest of the defense and runs in for the 29-yard score.
Taylor's vision and anticipation on that run is rare and displays how special he is as a player. Head coach Shane Steichen said as much earlier this week.
"Great players make great coaches," Steichen said about Taylor. "So, he's a phenomenal player – makes you miss. We've talked about the vision, the speed to power. Just very fortunate to have him on our team for sure.”
Taylor will need to bring his A game this week against a formidable Pittsburgh Steelers defense. The Steelers are tied for second in the NFL in rushing yards allowed at 71.3 per game. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has expressed publicly how his team is focused on stopping Taylor, and the running back understands the challenge ahead.
"Mike Tomlin, he always has his guys ready to play – tough team," Taylor remarked. "But it's another great opportunity at home. We're going to feed off this energy at Lucas Oil (Stadium), and we’ve just got to fight, claw and scratch for another win.”
Taylor has a lot of respect for the Steelers' defense and the physical nature they bring to the game. A unit that includes T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward up front with Minkah Fitzpatrick and Joey Porter Jr. in the secondary has heavy hitters throughout. It'll be up to Taylor and the rest of the Colts offense to make sure they do not take over the game.
“I think it's a mentality," Taylor explained about the Steelers physicality. "Every play – it doesn't matter how much time is left on the clock, they're going to play to the whistle. They're going to play fast. They're going to play aggressive.
"So, when you have a team like that, you can't give them any room to breathe because then you do that, next thing you know, they start gaining momentum and it's going to be a tough team to beat. So, you’ve definitely got to come out firing on all cylinders with a team like this.”
Taylor has had success against the Steelers' defense in the past. In two previous meetings, Taylor has amassed 160 yards (4.3 ypc) and three touchdowns against the AFC North foe. However, the Colts lost both of those contests in 2020 and 2022.
But 2024 is another opportunity for Taylor to get his first win against The Black and Gold. Taylor is seeing the field very well and running confidently. The offensive line is playing their best football in years as well, leading the league in run block win rate at 77%.
These facts set up a matchup of strength-on-strength between the Colts and Steelers. It will come down to the preparation done throughout the week and the execution on Sunday that determines who comes out on top.
But you do not have to tell that to Taylor, as preparation is one of his biggest secrets for success.
