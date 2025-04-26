Justin Walley Selection by Colts Reinforces Lou Anarumo's Influence
With the Indianapolis Colts aggressively addressing the holes in their secondary during free agency, most did not expect a defensive back to be selected by Indy until later in the draft.
But when Chris Ballard and the Colts have convictions about a player, they do not care about the outside world's opinion.
The Colts selected Minnesota cornerback Justin Walley with the No.80 pick on Friday night. Walley marks the third player from the Big Ten taken by the Colts in as many picks through Day 2 of the draft.
Walley started 42 games over the past four seasons with the Golden Gophers, tallying 155 tackles, seven interceptions, 34 passes defensed, and three forced fumbles. The 5-10, 194-pound cornerback earned Second-Team All-Big Ten honors in 2024 after racking up 42 tackles, two interceptions, and 12 passes defensed.
While Walley does not have the size or athletic traits (5.97 RAS) that the Colts usually require of their cornerbacks, he has impressive instincts in coverage that help lead to tremendous ball production. He has the speed to stick with receivers and great burst to drive on the ball. Whether in man or zone, Walley stays patient and waits for the right opportunity to make a play.
Walley also has an aggressive nature to his game despite lacking ideal size and length. His aggressiveness can lead to grabbing at receivers and penalties but also makes every rep a dogfight between himself and the receiver. Walley is also not afraid to mix it up against the run, shooting downhill to make a tackle on the ball carrier.
Here is an excerpt from The Athletic's Dane Brugler in The Beast on Walley's skillset:
"Walley has speed and movement skills to stay attached from different alignments, and he works hard to undercut and contest throws. Though not a true ball hawk, he is very opportunistic with hungry eyes, although his handsy approach and aggressiveness will backfire at times. Overall, Walley doesn't stand out with top-tier size or special traits, but he is competitive with a natural feel for coverage that coaches will want on their teams. He can hold up on the outside, although proving himself in the slot would boost his chances of carving out a long-term NFL role."
The selection of Walley in the third round despite more pressing needs for the Colts points to this pick being for new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. Walley's speed, vision, and ability in man coverage are traits Anarumo wants out of his cornerbacks.
Walley also has plenty of experience in many of the different coverage elements Anarumo incorporates into his defensive scheme. All of these factors signal Anarumo having a role in Walley coming to Indy.
While Walley spent most of his time as an outside cornerback for the Golden Gophers, he projects to be a nickel cornerback in the NFL. The Colts already have one of the best nickels in the league in Kenny Moore II. But the Colts also figure to play more Dime coverage under Anarumo, meaning six defensive backs on the field at once.
Walley will likely serve as the team's backup nickel behind Moore – learning from the veteran – while providing snaps in one of the slot roles in Dime. The Colts also believe Walley can compete for snaps as an outside corner, with Jaylon Jones, JuJu Brents, and Samuel Womack III. He'll likely contribute on special teams as well.
Despite what some pundits may think, the Colts believe they got a very talented player for their defense in Walley. And when you get a tough, determined player in the right scheme for their strengths, success normally follows.
Remember that thought when Walley is making plays in a Colts uniform this fall.