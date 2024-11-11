Kenny Moore II Blasts Colts' Effort Following Loss to Bills
The Indianapolis Colts' defense has improved over the past three weeks, giving the offense multiple chances to convert turnovers into points and with good field position. Unfortunately, Indy's offense hasn't responded with an equal mentality and has turned the ball over eight times in that same three-game span.
For players like cornerback Kenny Moore II, it can get pretty frustrating to help turn around a defense just for it to go to waste. After the team's disappointing loss to the Buffalo Bills, the captain and eighth-year Colts star voiced his frustrations in a post-game interview after a question from Jake Arthur of Indianapolis Colts on SI.
"I don't think everybody is working as hard as possible," said Moore. "I'm not the type to sugercoat it, honestly, I don't think the urgency is there, I don't think the details are there, I don't think the effort is there. I don't see everything correlating from meetings to practice to the games."
Moore caught his first interception of the season in Sunday's loss. He picked off Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the third quarter, setting up the Colts with prime field position on the Buffalo 40-yard line. Indy would go on to turn the ball over on downs, putting the defense right back on the field after a 2-minute 44-second drive. Aside from his interception, Moore racked up seven total tackles in the loss.
"We gotta look ourselves in the mirror, we gotta ask ourselves how bad we want it... To go out and do the same mistakes over and over, that's what drives me insane as a player. Individually, that's what drives me insane... We're in November and I just don't see us making that jump from September to November, I'm seeing the same thing."
Following his words after the game, Moore took to X and apologized for having high emotions after the loss.
Leading the team to better performances in the future is important for a squad with no identity. If Moore can help turn the team around from within, the Colts still have enough time to get back on track heading into a matchup against the 3-7 New York Jets next weekend.
