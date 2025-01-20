Colts to Hire Lou Anarumo as Defensive Coordinator
The Indianapolis Colts have found their next defensive coordinator after three years with veteran coach Gus Bradley by hiring heralded mind Lou Anarumo, previously with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Anarumo was one of the biggest names available at defensive coordinator, and Indianapolis will get one of the best in the business. Expect a different, chameleon-like approach from Anarumo, who predicates his defenses on adjusting to opponents rather than staying in a base formation week in, week out like Bradley.
Indianapolis was interested in Wink Martindale, Dennis Allen, Steve Wilks, and Ephraim Banda before hiring Anarumo. After seven campaigns in the AFC North, Anarumo brings his talents to help Indianapolis win their AFC South division for the first time since 2014.
The Colts' defense had its moments in 2024 but ranked 29th in total yards allowed per game (361.2), which won't help any squad win in the NFL. Players like cornerback Kenny Moore II, safety Nick Cross, linebacker Zaire Franklin, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, and edge Laiatu Latu will likely see a bump in production.
Also, it will be interesting to see who Anarumo brings with him, whether coach or player, after his hire in the Circle City. The Colts will now set their sights on free agency and the draft as a pivotal 2025 offseason is fully underway.
