How Colts Re-Signing Mo Alie-Cox Impacts NFL Draft Strategy
The 2025 NFL Draft may be less than two weeks away, but the Indianapolis Colts are still adding to the team through free agency by bringing back a familiar face.
The Colts announced Thursday they had re-signed tight end Mo Alie-Cox after the veteran tested free agency for the first time in his career. Alie-Cox returns to the Colts on a one-year, $2.2 million deal, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.
Alie-Cox has been a staple of the Colts since he signed as an undrafted free agent after the 2017 NFL Draft. After not playing football since high school, the former college basketball player continued to work on his game and has been the Colts TE1 since Jack Doyle retired after the 2021 season. Alie-Cox has tallied 114 catches for 1,433 yards and 15 touchdowns in eight seasons with Indy.
With Alie-Cox back in the fold for a ninth year, should that change the Colts' plans to take a tight end in the first couple of rounds of the draft? Absolutely not.
Colts' head coach Shane Steichen detailed what the Colts are looking for at the tight end position last week at the NFL Annual Owners Meeting.
"You gotta be multiple in the pass game," Steichen said. "Obviously you would love the guy that can block. I think those guys, it's hard to find the true blocking tight ends anymore, but a guy that can battle in the run game is good. Great hands, can come in and out of the breaks, big and strong after the catch as well. There's a lot of good ones in this draft. It'll be interesting."
Alie-Cox brings back stellar blocking ability to help open up holes in the run game for Jonathan Taylor. He can also be a red zone threat at 6-5 and 267 pounds. But he is not a difference-maker, only pulling in 12 catches for 147 yards and a touchdown last season.
And a difference-maker at the tight end position is what the Colts' offense desperately needs. Statistically, Indy's tight ends were the second-least-productive unit in the NFL in 2024. 25 tight ends across the league had more receiving yards by themselves than the 467 yards that the entirety of the Colts' tight ends produced.
The other tight ends on the Colts' roster cannot be counted on to increase their production, either. Drew Ogletree falls in the mold of Alie-Cox, a solid blocker but offers little as a receiver. Will Mallory is strictly a receiving threat but only caught four passes a season ago. Jelani Woods was thought to have tremendous upside, but he has not played in a game in over two years due to injury.
Despite bringing back Alie-Cox, the Colts are expected to take a tight end early in this year's draft. With Penn State's Tyler Warren and Michigan's Colston Loveland considered top 10 prospects in the class, a tight end may come as early as Indy's first-round pick at No.14. LSU's Mason Taylor could be an option in a trade back in Round 1 or early in Round 2.
Alie-Cox provides flexibility for the Colts at the position, meaning Indy is not pigeonholed into taking a certain style of player at tight end if the value does not fit. However, you can expect the Colts to take a tight end sooner rather than later on draft weekend as they look for a difference-maker who can take their offense to the next level.