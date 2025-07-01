NFL Insider Reveals Biggest Takeaway From Colts' Offseason
The Indianapolis Colts are only a few weeks away from their training camp action kicking off ahead of their 2025 regular season following an offseason where the front office made a few notable upgrades and moves across the roster, and even the coaching staff that turns the arrow in a positive direction for this team heading into next year.
However, throughout the Colts' past few months of work around the roster at various places, one notable NFL insider has gathered one clear takeaway from Indianapolis' busy offseason centering upon one major factor, which could be on the verge of making or breaking how this group performs for the next campaign.
Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the biggest takeaway from the Colts' offseason centers upon their obvious lingering questions at quarterback, and how Indianapolis' fate for next season could be defined because of it.
"Stop me if you’ve heard this before: The Colts’ fate will be dictated by who plays quarterback," Breer wrote. "Daniel Jones will enter the summer with a great shot to win the job, with Anthony Richardson coming back from an injury to his throwing shoulder. The offense has a shot to be pretty interesting, with rookie tight end Tyler Warren joining a balanced if unspectacular, skill group. And I’d bet Lou Anarumo will make a difference right away on defense. Which, again, leaves the quarterback as the swing factor."
It's the buzz the Colts have heard all summer, and likely will continue to hear until a decision is finally made on who will start atop the depth chart at quarterback come Week One of the season: Who will be the starting quarterback?
And at this point, it's about as good as anyone's guess.
As OTAs and minicamp went on for Indianapolis, more and more started to come to light on Daniel Jones's chances to be named the starter of this offense as he started taking first team reps, as Anthony Richardson ended up going down with a re-aggravated shoulder injury that took him out of the Colts' summer training.
However, it's far from saying Indy has Jones penciled in as the starter already weeks out from the season start. Once pads come on at the end of July and Richardson is on the field after an offseason of development and injury recovery, it'll paint the full picture of how the Colts may want to go about their QB1 starting this season.
While the Colts have been productive in many areas of their roster this offseason, whether it be their multiple defensive additions in the form of free agency and new coordinator Lou Anarumo, or a productive draft adding talent to both sides of the ball– most notably with their selection of Tyler Warren with the first round pick– all eyes are looking at how this quarterback situation ultimately develops.
Until the wheels get turning on training camp later this July, it's largely a wait-and-see game, but expect the Colts to leave the competition wide open to let the best man win once the time officially comes.